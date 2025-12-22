Take a Look at the Cast of 'Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide' Now Some of the cast started a podcast years after the show ended. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 22 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Nickelodeon

Even though Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide didn't last longer than three seasons, to some millennials and even Gen Z kids, it remains a beloved staple from childhood. It was one of the last ongoing shows on Nickelodeon that kids watched on TV rather than through a streaming service. Ah, what a time to be alive. Now, fans want to know what happened to the Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide cast and where they are, more than 10 years after the final season ended.

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide follows Ned and his two best friends, Moze and Cookie, as they navigate middle school. The kicker, though, is that, as the title suggests, Ned has some tips and tricks for kids watching to survive their own junior high experiences. Maybe it's a little watered down for the sake of kids' TV, but the show is supposed to be a comedy and a guide for actual kids, and it's a classic to many today.

Devon Werkheiser as Ned

Source: Nickelodeon; Mega

Devon played Ned in the show as one of its main stars. Today, he is one of the hosts of the Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide podcast and he often makes appearances at conventions because of his podcast and his now iconic role. He also makes electronic music under the name Good/Vlly, which can be found on Spotify. And, per IMDb, Devon has been in some movies and TV shows in recent years too.

Lindsey Shaw as Moze

Source: Nickelodeon; Mega

After Ned's Declassified ended, Lindsey, who played Moze, found another long-term role on Pretty Little Liars. She's one of the co-hosts of the podcast along with Devon, and she even shared in one episode how she dealt with substance abuse in the past. Although she did briefly date Devon IRL, they do not appear to be more than friends now.

Daniel Curtis Lee as Cookie

Daniel was one of the three main kids as Cookie, Ned's other best friend. Outside of the show now, he is one of the three hosts of the Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide podcast. After the Nickelodeon show ended, Daniel found success again on the Disney Channel show Zeke and Luther for its entire three-season run, according to IMDb. He also released some music in the years that followed the end of Ned's Declassified.

Tylor Chase as Martin

Tylor played the resident nerd in Ned's Declassified once upon a time. After the show ended, he appears to have gradually left the acting world. In 2025, the former child actor was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles, reportedly unhoused, in a video shared on TikTok. Per Hello! Magazine, Tylor's mom shut down a GoFundMe that was started for him and stated that he needed help in managing his meds rather than receiving money from people.

Daran Norris as Gordy

Daran was the trusty janitor on Ned's Declassified for years, but outside of the show, he had already made a name (and voice) for himself as Cosmo in The Fairly OddParents. He was also in Veronica Mars and The Thundermans: Undercover. Over the years, Daran voiced other cartoon characters in shows like American Dad! and The Loud House, among others.

Rob Pinkston as Coconut Head