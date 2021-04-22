'Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, & Dawn's' Young Cast Is Growing up Too Fast for Comfort

As more and more fans of kids shows from the 2010s age out of that demographic, some of them are having their first wave of nostalgia for the programs. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, & Dawn, which was a Nickelodeon sitcom about a family of quadruplets, aired its final episodes in 2018. Since then, though, some fans of the show have begun to wonder what the cast has been up to since it ended.