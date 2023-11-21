Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships 'Ned's Declassified' Stars Lindsey Shaw and Devon Werkheiser Had a "Magical" Off-Screen Romance ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide’ stars Devon Werkheiser and Lindsey Shaw had a relationship during and after the show, but what happened? By Jamie Lerner Nov. 21 2023, Published 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Devon Werkheiser and Lindsey Shaw, stars of Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, were romantically involved both during and after the show.

Their relationship extended for a year after the series ended in 2007.

Despite the challenges leading to their teenage breakup, they now have candid discussions on podcasts, shedding light on personal struggles and the enduring friendship that has persisted beyond their romantic involvement.

Article continues below advertisement

Thank goodness for Christy Carlson Romano! That’s all we had to say when we found out the dirty details of Devon Werkheiser and Lindsey Shaw’s relationship on Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, which was produced by Christy’s podcast network PodCo. Devon and Lindsey played Ned and Moze, respectively, before they started dating at the end of the series.

Both the characters and the actors behind them began a relationship, so it had all the magic and fantasy of teenage romance that we hoped for. The show ended in 2007, but Lindsey and Devon are still friends. So what happened in their relationship and is there any hope for a reconciliation?

Article continues below advertisement

Devon Werkheiser and Lindsey Shaw had a relationship for a year after filming ‘Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.’

We always ship showmances, but a teen showmance is the greatest of all. In Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Ned and Moze are just platonic friends until the end of the series, when their chemistry takes over and they kiss in the finale. But that was far from the first kiss shared between Devon and Lindsey, who played them.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2020 episode of Christy Carlson Romano’s Kitchen Throwback show, Lindsey spilled the tea on her relationship with Devon. "We definitely dated," Lindsey shared with Christy. "That was probably one of the highlights of my life. He's just wonderful. On a Wednesday, we were in my dressing room at lunch. I laid on my dressing room couch and just like two teenagers, we kissed."

Article continues below advertisement

The fact Lindsey remembers it was a Wednesday would be #couplegoals if they were still together. Of course, they were only about 17 years old, so the odds weren't in their favor. Even still, they both remember their relationship fondly. “It was amazing!” Lindsey recounted. “I remember it literally being like the moment, like something you wanted for so long as a kid. [It was] this new visceral experience with another person. It was magical.”

Devon also described their relationship during a Reddit AMA in 2017. When someone asked if he ever had a thing for her, he wrote, “Lindsey and I got together the last few months of Ned's. When we filmed that final episode we were dating at the time. We dated for over a year after that and I have a lot of love for her because before that we were such close friends as well.”

Article continues below advertisement

Devon and Lindsey’s breakup was hard for both of them (and for us!) but they’re still close friends.

While Devon and Lindsey kept their relationship mostly private as teens, they still couldn’t make it work in the long term. For what it’s worth, most teenage relationships shouldn’t last as both people still have a lot of growing to do. On Devon’s podcast, Growing Up with Devon Werkheiser, he spoke candidly with Lindsey about their breakup and their relationship today.

Article continues below advertisement

Devon explained how Lindsey was going down a different path than he was as she started doing drugs. Lindsey has spoken openly about her drug use and her “relationship with food,” as well as her Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis. As Lindsey started down that path, their relationship ended, but it was hard for both of them. Devon said that Lindsey was his “first love” and that they had a lot of firsts together.

Article continues below advertisement

And now, after watching the viral clip of them discussing their relationship on Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, we know that at least one of those firsts was oral sex. They joke about the first time in detail in which Devon “didn’t finish” right in front of their co-host and co-star, Daniel Curtis Lee, who played Cookie in the original Nickelodeon show.