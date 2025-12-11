Molly McKie Made Huge Strides on 'Dangerously Obese' Before Her Sudden Death TLC viewers felt their hearts shatter when the end of Molly's episode revealed she had passed away months after filming concluded. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 11 2025, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/@TLC

There was something deeply inspiring about Molly McKie’s episode of Dangerously Obese on TLC. She was determined to turn her life around, not just for herself, but for her family. Viewers watched as Molly worked to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. She had hope of building a future full of mobility, purpose, and time with her young son.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of the episode, a heartbreaking revelation changed everything. Molly’s death came just months after filming of her episode of Dangerously Obese wrapped. Molly weighed nearly 600 pounds at the start of her journey, but by the time she was approved for surgery, she had lost enough to reach 535. She went on to drop 200 pounds after the procedure — an incredible transformation, both physically and emotionally. What no one expected was how quickly tragedy would follow.

Article continues below advertisement

Molly’s journey on 'Dangerously Obese' showed hope, but it ended in heartbreak with her death.

The episode, which aired on Nov. 12, 2025, gave TLC viewers an inside look at Molly’s fight for a healthier life. Alongside her husband, Sam, and their young son, Hudson, Molly committed herself to the process, pushing through the challenges of mobility, self-doubt, and years of physical strain.

During filming, Molly shared that she just wanted to be able to get on the floor and play with her son. According to The Ashley, she eventually did just that. After surgery, Molly was able to engage with Hudson in ways she never could before. “She was able to get on the floor with him, and he loved every second of it,” Sam recalled. “He was so excited that he got to play with his mommy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers were stunned to learn that Molly died of cardiac arrest just seven months after her surgery. As reported by The Hollywood Gossip, she passed away on Dec. 14, 2022, only days before she was set to graduate with her second college degree. She was just 28 years old. “This show is a standing legacy for her to be able to help people,” Sam said in an emotional final scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Her death came as a shock and left behind a family still finding their way.

Following her passing, Molly’s sister Sara posted a tribute on Facebook: “Your strength and perseverance was something incredible. So was your intellect. The most beautiful person I know, inside and out. I miss your quick-witted humor so much. I love you so much Molly and I can’t wait to laugh with you again one day.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Ashley, Sam has since remarried in March 2024, and Hudson, now 6, continues to be raised by Sam and his new wife. Sara remains close to the family, but there’s been tension between them and Molly’s other sister, Courtney. She is a Christian influencer who posted a prayer request implying she had been cut off from seeing Hudson. Sam responded in the comments, stating that anyone was free to see Hudson anytime. Courtney did not publicly respond to his comment.