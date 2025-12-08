'Sister Wives' Star Maddie Brown's Husband Caleb Brush May Be on an Organ Donor List Soon Caleb has dealt with worsening health issues because of his diagnosis. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 8 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@madison_rose11

After the family drama of the earlier days of Sister Wives evolved into strictly drama between Kody Brown and his wives, the adult children gradually stepped away from the reality TV spotlight. That includes Kody and Janelle Brown's daughter, Maddie Brown. But when she shared details of husband Caleb Brush's health struggles on social media, fans came together to wish him the best.

Maddie often shares life updates on social media, from posts about progress on her home to updates on being parents to four children. After she got candid about Caleb's health struggles amid a serious diagnosis that could result in an organ transplant, there were plenty of questions from fans and followers about how serious the condition is.

'Sister Wives' stars Caleb Brush and Maddie Brown have shared details on his health.

In October 2025, Maddie shared details about Caleb's health in her Instagram Stories. Since Stories tend to go away after a set amount of time, Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show podcast shared details on her Instagram account about what Maddie said. According to Sarah, and the screenshots from Maddie's Stories, at that time, Caleb's kidneys were not functioning at a healthy capacity.

"His kidneys function at 24 percent currently," Maddie wrote on the screen as an answer to a fan about Caleb getting on a donor list. "If they drop to 20 percent, we will be looking at a transplant." Maddie also explained that Caleb has chronic kidney disease. It's one reason they do not plan to have more than the four children they already have. Although she also said in her Stories that the decision could change, right now it isn't likely to because of how life-threatening Caleb's kidney disease is.

Maddie also shared with her followers that "things got really dicey" in February and March of 2025 in regards to Caleb's health. Since then, Maddie hasn't officially updated fans on Caleb's health. However, at this time, she also hasn't shared if he is on a donor list for new kidneys yet, or if that point is now closer for him.

Caleb Brush's kidney disease is serious for the 'Sister Wives' family.

According to Mayo Clinic, there are treatments to slow down kidney damage in individuals who are diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. However, there is no guarantee of stopping the progression of the disease altogether. For some patients, it can lead to the final stage of kidney failure, which can result in death if a kidney transplant or dialysis treatment isn't given.