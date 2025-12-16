'General Hopsital's Genie Francis Is Soap Opera Royalty With a Net Worth to Prove It Genie Francis joined 'General Hospital' in 1977 at the age of 15. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 16 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

There are some actors and characters who are known throughout the soap opera world and beyond, and Genie Francis is definitely one of them. When she joined General Hospital in 1977, she took on the role of the rebellious teen Laura. Later, she would be part of the iconic couple known to the fandom as Luke and Laura. Now, decades later, what is Genie Francis's net worth?

Although General Hospital was Genie Francis's big break as far as her long career is concerned, she went on to appear in other TV shows, and she was even on Days of Our Lives for two years in the 1980s. Most still know her from her flagship series, however, and after decades in the business, she has earned quite a lot for putting in her time.

Genie Francis has an impressive net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Genie's net worth is $25 million. That is reportedly in combination with her husband Jonathan Frakes's net worth as well, but either way, it's still nothing to scoff at. Genie has been in the business for literal decades, after all, and, according to IMDb, she has even appeared in more than 100 episodes each of All My Children and The Young and the Restless. Clearly, she has gotten around as a soap opera star.

Genie Francis Actor Net worth: $25 million Genie Francis is an actor known best for her role in General Hospital. She has also appeared on All My Children, The Young and the Restless, and Days of Our Lives. Birthdate: May 26, 1962 Birthplace: Englewood, N.J. Marriages: Jonathan Frakes ​(m. 1988) Children: Jameson Frakes and Elizabeth Frakes

Outside of soap operas, Genie has appeared in other shows, including 3rd Rock From the Sun, Roswell, Roseanne, and Murder, She Wrote. She also voiced a character in six episodes of the animated series The Incredible Hulk. The bulk of her net worth likely came from her work on soap operas, though.

According to Backstage, regular cast members on soap operas can earn up to $5,000 per episode. If Genie earns close to that for as many episodes as she films each year, that means she rakes in quite a bit from her work on shows like General Hospital alone.

'General Hospital' was Genie Francis's first major TV role.

In 2007, Genie spoke with the Television Academy Foundation and shared her experience in landing the role of Laura on General Hospital. She said at the time that it was her second audition overall after she appeared in two episodes of the series Family. She said that, initially, she didn't think she got the part after three separate interviews. Then, she got a message while in algebra class.

My heart is heavy. Goodbye my spectacular friend. My deepest condolences to his wife Teresa and their children. Tristan Rogers was a very bright light, as an actor and a person. I was so lucky to have known him. pic.twitter.com/XHgZuraZNH — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) August 15, 2025