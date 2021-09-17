How Does the Series Finale of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' End? We Have All the Details

In 2013, the comedic series Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered on Fox. Then after five seasons of being on the network, it was canceled in 2018. The show was revived when NBC picked up the show for Season 6 that same year. Then, in 2021, NBC announced that the police comedy would come to an end after Season 8.

Once the news broke, executive producer Dan Goor expressed his gratitude to the network, the cast, crew, and fans. He tweeted, “I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy (Samberg), he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes."

Dan went on to say, "Which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long.” Keep reading to find out how the series finale ended.

How does 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' end?

In the penultimate episode of the series, the commissioner of the NYPD approves Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) and Amy Santiago's (Melissa Fumero) police reform program, which will be implemented citywide. The captain is appointed deputy commissioner of police reform, and Amy receives a well-deserved promotion from sergeant to chief and comes aboard as Holt's second in command.

Since Captain Holt and Amy are moving on from the precinct, Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) decides to be a full-time father to his and Amy's son and leave the force. Before Brooklyn Nine-Nine ends, the detectives put together one last heist.

The season finale that aired on Sept. 16 was called "The Last Day." Episode 9 took one of the show's most treasured bits and transferred it from Halloween to Jake's last day on the job.

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

The heist brought back quite a few familiar faces, such as precinct employee Gina (Chelsea Peretti), wild-man detective Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas), and Amy's ex Teddy (Kyle Bornheimer). Charles Boyle's (Joe Lo Truglio) lookalike Bill (Winston Story) was also back. While everyone tried to win, nobody's goodbye works out according to plan, and Detective Michael Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) ends up winning the heist.

Near the end of the episode, Jake says, "Goodbyes are inherently sad. This one is especially said because we had something so great. But we'll always have the memories of our time together, even though Hitchcock won the heist, which makes me so mad I want to swallow my own tongue and die." As the crew rides down the elevator one last time, time flashes forward to a year later. Captain Terry (Terry Crews) is leading a briefing, and Jake bursts into the room to announce a new heist.