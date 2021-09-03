'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Announced the Final Episode's Title, and People Think It's a Clue

Fans have been both looking forward to the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and dreading it as well. It was previously announced Season 8 would be the last.

However, as that final episode draws near, fans are hopeful their favorite characters will get the send-off they deserve. The show recently released the title of the final episode, and we're all reading between the lines. Does Jake quit the NYPD in the end? Here's what we know.

Does Jake quit the NYPD in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'?

The eighth and final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered on Aug. 19, 2021, airing on NBC. With the last episode slated to air on Sept. 16, fans are paying attention to any clues as to what's to come. Fans were not ready to say goodbye to the team of detectives at the fictional 99th precinct of the New York City Police Department. Especially so after the show's cancelation was first announced in 2018.



The show, which previously aired on Fox, was saved by NBC, agreeing to pick the series up after fans expressed their upset with the abrupt end. And it seems the move paid off — not just for the network, which reported huge ratings, but for fans, too, who likely want a wrap-up that makes sense.

And now that the end of the last season is just around the corner, the title for its long-awaited final episode was revealed. And it sounds like it might give some clues on what to expect, particularly when it comes to one character's fate.



According to Digital Spy, the final episode will be aired in two parts, but both have the same title. "The two-episode finale will be titled 'The Last Day' – parts one and two," the publication reports. It sounds like a fitting title since it will be the last day that there will be a new episode — literally the last day. However, it might hint at something else — Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) quitting the NYPD.



Jake is one of the main characters of the show. Much of the storyline is centered around him and his talent for police work while being immature, cocky, and getting into weird situations. Watching throughout the series, it's clear Jake loves being a cop. However, in 2020 when the real world experienced a rise in civil unrest in the United States after the murder of George Floyd, the show changed directions to be sensitive to real-life events.

In the series finale, 99% certain that Jake is going to quit his job. He has to become a PI and work cases with Rosa part time though. #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/1zBqAtLwuI — _cgrants (@_cgrants) September 3, 2021 Source: Twitter

Andy Samberg, who plays Jake, opened up about why it was important for the show to shift focus amid so much unrest and distrust in the police. "The challenge is going to be being honest about what is going on in the world and not shying away from the fact that there are serious problems," he told Variety. “And also not punishing viewers who like our show and care about our characters."

And so there was some new thought put into the final season with a focus on how things will play out for Jake. Which is what we've seen happen in the character so far in Season 8. Jake has been making mistakes on the job, including a wrongful arrest.

Brooklyn nine nine spoiler

.

.

Ok besties do we think Jake is gonna quit the force after his suspension? When he was talking to Doug Judy in the car in the ep before I was getting that feeling that he’s probably gonna leave by the end of the series — molly (@wyattstheory) August 27, 2021 Source: Twitter