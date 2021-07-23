The NBC series Good Girls demonstrates that sometimes you have to get your hands a little dirty to make money. Best friends Beth (Christina Hendricks), Annie ( Mae Whitman ), and Ruby (Retta) entertained fans with their mostly illegal antics and supreme mom skills, but sadly, all good things must come to an end. The Good Girls season and series finale left fans with questions about the fate of the women, so here's the ending, explained.

Beth may have achieved her happy ending, but Annie's fate left fans concerned.

The finale for Season 4 that subsequently became the series finale left fans only half-satisfied. The two-part series finale started strong, but by the end, it was clear that had the show not been canceled, there would be much more story left to tell.

Beth, with a little help from Annie, obtains information that could sink Nick's city council campaign, but before they can share their findings with Ruby, Vance appears to catch them in the act. He begins blackmailing Beth to convince the city to use his face creams in all the local hotels and convention centers.

Nick discovers that Beth and Annie have been spying on him and takes the information to Rio. Rio laughs it off, but Nick holds all the cards, including Ruby's tax records and Dean and Annie's records as well. Rio comes to warn Beth, and they silently agree Nick is in their way.

Beth wins the city council election, but Rio blows her off, and he gives her an envelope to "keep her hands clean." Ruby and Annie alert the press to Nick's nefarious ways, and Beth effectively turns on Nick.

Dean and Stan have had enough of Vance's pyramid scheming and nearly resort to physical violence to keep their wives out of his mess. Unfortunately, they do not take Vance out, and Vance declares he wants them to start a hair care line for him. As a result, Ruby pitches the family relocates to Nevada, and presents envelopes full of cash. Annie also pitches the move to her partner Kevin.

FBI double trouble Phoebe and Dave confront Nick about his scheming, and he tries to point them in Rio's direction. They don't take the bait and insist that all the fraudulent companies are in Rio's grandmother's name, shielding him from blame.

Mick puts on gloves and attempts to kill Beth for taking Nick down, but thankfully, the bullet only grazes her arm. However, Mick leaves the gun behind where it could conveniently be swabbed for fingerprints. Beth has a dream about the families living peacefully in Nevada, but when she wakes up, the police have arrived demanding to know who shot her, and she says she doesn't know.

Beth decides that she will not go to Nevada with Ruby and Annie. Rio shows up to a jailed Nick and tells him to leave Beth be, but unfortunately, a plan is already in motion. The gun that Mick left behind was used to kill Lucy, meaning it has Beth's fingerprints all over it. Annie then reveals she cannot go to Nevada because she has been arrested. And Ruby tells Stan she wants to wait on Nevada, to which he responds she should think about which family she wants to live with.

The series ends with Rio working for Beth, a goal Beth has been trying to accomplish for years. While this feels satisfying for viewers, what's less satisfying is Annie seemingly taking the fall for Lucy's murder — although, if fans will recall, Annie had a previous conversation with Mick, implying she wanted her prints on the gun rather than Beth's.