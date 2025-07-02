Fans Are Asking If Joe Nester Was Married Following His Sudden Death — Meet His Wife Faith Joe died of a sudden bleed near his trach. By Niko Mann Published July 2 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @joenestermusic

Fans of singer/songwriter Joe Nester are asking if he was married after learning about his sudden death. The inspirational musician tragically died on June 27.

Joe was a musician who sang about his experiences with life, addiction, depression, and recovery. He effortlessly blended rock, country, and hip-hop music to create his unique sound. People who loved his music want to know if Joe Nester was married.

Source: Instagram / @joenestermusic

Was Joe Nester Married?

Joe Nester was married to his wife, Faith, after meeting in 2017. The late musician shared a post honoring his wife on Instagram in September of 2024 that recalled how the couple met. The duo was baptized together after Joe spent "$500 in Uber rides" to meet Faith, calling it the "best $500" he'd ever spent. "Seven years ago today, I paid $500 in Uber rides to come and meet you," he wrote. "I didn’t even have a driver's license."

"We were so lost and still living for the world, but eventually the truth was revealed after many ups and downs," he continued. "We gave our lives to Christ, got baptized together, and got married. Now we get to travel the world together, spreading the gospel and helping people who were lost like we once were. God surely has turned everything around for the good. Looking back, I can honestly say that was the best $500 I’ve ever spent! I love you more than you’ll ever know, Mrs. Nester."

Joe also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with a picture of the couple on their wedding day to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2024. "Faith, I know it hasn’t always been easy, but I am grateful for all our trials and tribulations because they have only made us stronger and brought us closer to God and each other. Today I choose to pick up my cross and live for you!"

"I choose to appreciate, celebrate, and love you every day, not just on Valentine’s Day," he wrote. "You are my rib, and you have my heart, for the rest of my days until the Lord calls me home."

In a post shared on June 28, Joe's death was announced by Faith. "After a month and a half of fighting for his life, and a sudden bleed near his trach, our beloved Joe Nester passed away last night," read the post. "We are completely heartbroken. Our world has been forever shattered."

"There are no words to fully express the pain we are feeling,: she continued. "I will never understand why this had to happen—why someone with so much purpose left to live had to be taken from this earth so soon! He was my best friend, my safe place, the love of my life. I know he meant so much to so many of you, too." The post went on to say that memorial services for the musicians will be held in Florida, but the full details are yet to be announced.

Did Joe and Faith Nester have kids?

It seems that Joe and Faith don't have children together, but Joe was a stepfather to Faith's children, and he even has a step-grandson, Carter. The musician shared a post on Instagram wishing Carter a happy birthday on June 7, 2023.

"Happy birthday, Carter. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been four years," he wrote. "I still remember driving over 100 mph through traffic, thinking you were going to be delivered right there in the car."

"I never got to have a child of my own, so I am grateful that I was able to be in the delivery room and watch you take your first breath in this world. I’ve watched you grow over the years and take on your own little personality, and that in itself brings me so much joy to be able to experience that. I hope you have the most amazing day ever today, buddy. “Bumpy” loves you so much! #Grandfather #Bumpy #HappyBirthday."

Joe dropped his single "Fighting With My Demons" in August of 2023. The single got more than 5 million views on YouTube. A description shared with the music video read, "This song is for anyone who has gone through storms and struggles in their life. You are not alone. For the Lord your God is the one who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to save you. Deuteronomy 20:4."