Tim McGraw Is Sporting a Cane Right Now, but What Happened That Led Him to Use It? Tim McGraw's cane is the result of a series of back surgeries.

In addition to being the name of Taylor Swift's first hit song, Tim McGraw is also a country legend in his own right. Over several decades, he's left an indelible legacy on the country music scene alongside his wife, Faith Hill. Recently, Tim posted a picture of the two of them together in Copenhagen as they watched their daughter Audrey perform.

Although many fans were happy to see these proud parents supporting their kid, some also noted that Tim appeared to be using a cane. Here's what we know about why he has it.



Why does Tim McGraw have a cane?

Tim McGraw is using a cane right now as he recovers from a recent back surgery. The news that Tim had back surgery was first revealed in June, when he announced that he would have to step back from the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Last Cowboy Standing event because he was still recovering. PBR issued a statement apologizing to fans and announcing that Cross Canadian Ragweed would be replacing Tim as the headliners for the event.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to fans who wanted to see Tim McGraw, and we wish Tim the very best in his recovery," the group said. During an appearance on the TL's Road House podcast, Tim discussed his overall health. "I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, all the things that are going on, there were times this year that I thought this might be it," he said. "This might be time to hang it up."

Tim also said that, while he's still working out, he has to be much more cautious about his body than he once was. "Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages," he explained. We still don't know the exact nature of his back malady, but if he's had three surgeries, it's safe to say that it's serious.

Tim is no longer a young man.

As his podcast appearance suggested, Tim's pileup of surgeries is a reminder that age catches up with us all. His life on the road probably didn't help matters much, but at 58 years old, it seems he's no longer quite as spry and carefree about his body as he once was. Thankfully, he's seeking treatment, and it seems like he's intent to perform whenever it's possible for him to do so.