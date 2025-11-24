Joel Edgerton and His Brother Nash Edgerton Are One of Hollywood's Most Iconic Duos Joel Edgerton and his brother Nash are both big deals in Hollywood, and they've helped each other's careers along the way. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 24 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Family success stories in Hollywood aren't exactly a dime a dozen, but they're also not entirely uncommon. Sometimes you have husband and wife duos who hit it big together, and sometimes you have whole families or sibling groups that create superstar careers side by side. Joel Edgerton and his brother Nash Edgerton are certainly some of the latter.

Whether you know that you know them or not, Joel and Nash are two parts of Hollywood's most iconic duos, often collaborating in their parallel star careers. Here's what we know about Joel's brother Nash, and how they continue to be on an upward trajectory towards bigger and better things as the years go by.

Here's what we know about actor Joel Edgerton's brother, Nash.

Joel and Nash often collaborate professionally, but Nash's career has its own highlights and accolades. He works as a writer, director, actor, and even a stunt professional, according to his IMDb. Joel may be the most "famous" of the two, but his brother is no shrinking violet.

Nash has a very prolific career, with hundreds of credits across his skill set, and he is best known for his work in Mr InBetween, Gringo, The Captain, Shark, and more. But it all started for Nash in 2008, when he starred in an Australian film noir movie called The Square, written and directed by none other than his brother, Joel.

Like Joel, Nash comes from South Wales, Australia. He has been married to Carla Ruffino since April 2014. They share one child together: Chika Yasumura.

2025 was a year of major moves for both of the Edgerton brothers.

And just like their careers have risen in parallel over the years, the brothers both enjoyed a fairly impressive 2025, proving that they haven't stopped their upward rise yet. In September 2025, Noel signed with Anonymous Content, according to Deadline. This will give him a chance to connect with new opportunities and grow his filmography.

Meanwhile, Joel seems to be focusing on his acting career. In November 2025, Joel's film Train Dreams hit theaters. It seems like a simple story about the life of a simple man, but Joel saw something bigger in it. The movie, which stars Joel, is based on a book of the same name. And when Joel read that book, it struck a spark in him.

He told Rolling Stone, "I just loved it. The book said something to me, and I don’t exactly know why, except that it felt like," Joel paused, thinking, then added, "I say this about our film: I don’t think it gives you the meaning of life at all. But I think it gets close to discussing good questions around: What is the meaning of our lives?”

The actor called the movie "transformative," explaining that he had grown up watching traditionally "manly" movies. He told the outlet, "The movies, to me, were Stallone and Schwarzenegger."

He added, "If we’re talking about cinema’s depiction of masculinity, that’s what I saw. Those are the examples you’re given. So I always sort of had a kind of simplistic view of what the definition of masculinity was. It’s toughness. Tough guys had the answers to everything.”

He mused, "There’s always this idea that you have to live up to that ‘toughness’ ideal. But now I realize — and you might feel this, too — we’re just sort of silvering, bearded, grown-up boys who just happen to look like older men," he said with a laugh.

Joel continued, "We’re still f--king working it out! We still don’t have answers, and we’re still trying to reach understanding and express ourselves. Playing Robert made me think about this. These were men who couldn’t express themselves emotionally because of the time they lived in. What’s our excuse?"

Joel concluded, "You know, masculinity — it’s a word I feel like should almost be thrown out, lest it be sort of misinterpreted in some way. Because I think we still think it’s a word that means one thing, and it should mean a lot more. Look what it’s done to this country. It’s cracked it in two. One side thinks the other person’s view is weak, is too frilly and garnished and adorned. And then that side thinks the other people are living in an ancient world, that it’s brutality versus sensitivity. But it has got to be both.”