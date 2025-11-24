Actor Joel Edgerton's Wife Is Kind of a Big Deal Where They Live in Australia Joel Edgerton's wife has had a lifelong career in fashion. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 24 2025, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Whether you know Joel Edgerton from slow burns like The Gift or Dark Matter, or from movies like The Great Gatsby, his career has spanned decades and includes movies and TV shows across numerous genres. But outside of acting, is Joel Edgerton married? And, for that matter, has he said much about his private life?

Given his ability to slip into roles that seem very different from the life of an Australian actor, which is who he is in real life, it's hard not to wonder what he has time for in his private life. However, he is married, and his wife has a career of her own. Though Joel's wife is not a performer like him, she is plenty important in the fashion world.

Who is Joel Edgerton married to?

Joel is married to the Vogue Australia editor Christine Centenera. Although it's unclear when they were married, or if they were officially and legally wed, Joel does refer to Christine as his wife. In an interview with Letterboxd, Joel said that he relates to some of his roles where the fictional characters are married with families who are more important to them than anything.

"My family is that I'm married and I have two twins who were toddlers when we made [Train Dreams], who are now four, and my greatest fear is that anything might happen to them," he told the outlet. Whether Joel and Christine are actually married, they have been together a long time. According to Joel in an interview with Palm Springs Life, he and Christine met in their twenties and began dating years later. Now, they have two kids, and they split their time as a family between homes in Australia and England.

In addition to working at Vogue Australia, Christine co-founded a retail company called Wardrobe NYC. According to its official Instagram, the business is dedicated to high-end looks for the evening or daytime. The account even often features Christine in some of the designs that the business releases for sale.

Joel Edgerton has two kids who he keeps out of the spotlight.

Though Joel and Christine have busy individual careers, somewhere along the way, they found time to start a family together. They have two kids, twins, who appear to be kept out of the spotlight. There are no photos on Joel or Christine's public social media accounts of their children. However, Joel has spoken about being a father before.

