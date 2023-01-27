Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Getty Images 'The Real Friends of WeHo' Star Joey Zauzig's Main Squeeze Is an Investment Aficionado By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 27 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

MTV is pulling out all the stops for its new series, The Real Friends of WeHo. The show is set to highlight the personal and professional lives of LGBTQIA+ influencers, celebrities, and business people including Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Todrick Hall, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig, While the star-studded has already become a hot topic on social media. Many fans are excited to get an inside look at the life of Joey.

Article continues below advertisement

Many fans know Joey to be a social media influencer known for creating dating and luxurious lifestyle content. Not to mention, Joey has also shared his main squeeze, Brian Grossman, with followers over the years. Since Joey and Brian have been attached at the hip for some time, fans want to learn more about his main squeeze — from his career to his marital status. So, what does Brian Grossman do for a living? Is Brian Joey Zauzig’s husband? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Grossman and Joey Zauzig got engaged in July 2021.

In a July 4, 2022, Instagram post, Joey revealed that he and Brian got engaged a year before. “One year ago got engaged to my best friend,” Joey shared teasing their official wedding date. So, contrary to popular belief, Brian and Joey have yet to make it down the aisle. However, we do expect the pair to make it official pretty soon.

Article continues below advertisement

While most folks are familiar with Joey, Brian seems to be a bit of a mystery. Now you can consider the mystery to be an open book. Per LinkedIn, Brian currently works as the head of product strategy at BlackRock Alternative Solutions. “Prior to joining BlackRock in 2016, Mr. Grossman was an investment professional in the Alternative Investment Group at UBS where he was responsible for evaluating and executing private investments and developing separately managed account strategies across alternative asset classes,” Brian’s LinkedIn job title reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Brian sprinkled his magic in the investing field at Barclays working as a private assets manager in research and selection. Before that, Brian worked for Lehman Brothers’ investment management division from 2007 to 2008. Although Brian does have an Instagram presence, his profile remains private at this time.

Joey Zauzihg has proven himself to be a loyal friend to Todrick Hall.

It’s no secret that Todrick Hall has had his share of controversy. As a result, it has caused many social media users to call out Todrick for his alleged missteps.

Article continues below advertisement

Luckily, Joey has stepped in to not only stand up for Todrick, but to clap back at folks talking about boycotting The Real Friends of WeHo due to Todrick being on the cast. Per TMZ, Joey decided to give Todrick a clean slate amid the rumors of his improper business dealings. Not to mention, Joey also shared that Todrick has receipts to prove that the accusations made against him are false.

Source: Getty Images