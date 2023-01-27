Home > Television > Reality TV Source: MTV 'The Real Friends of WeHo' Viewers Aren't Thrilled With the Series and Some Want It Gone By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 27 2023, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

MTV might have thought it was starting a new franchise, a la The Real Housewives, with The Real Friends of WeHo, but it isn't off to a great start. Viewers were quick to criticize the series for one of its main cast members, Todrick Hall, who previously faced allegations of failing to pay employees and for talking trash about other celebrities. So it begs the question — is The Real Friends of WeHo canceled?

Following the series premiere on MTV, viewers took to Twitter to criticize the show for a number of reasons, including the fact that many believe much of it is fabricated. The Real Friends of WeHo follows a group of wealthy gay men in West Hollywood. The men weren't friends prior to the series and they aren't actually from Hollywood, which is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of fan criticism. Now, many want it off the air.

'The Real Friends of WeHo' aren't too fond of Todrick Hall.

Is 'Real Friends of WeHo' canceled?

As of right now, The Real Friends of WeHo isn't canceled. Its first season is still airing on Friday nights on MTV, so apparently it hasn't lost its entire fan base. But the tweets keep popping up, which Todrick himself has responded to on social media. In regards to tweets from individuals in the gay community criticizing the show, Todrick has responded on Instagram.

In one post following the series premiere, he wrote a lengthy response, which included, "We have to know that queer people attacking our queer cast is not woke, not progressive, and not going to change the situation, so it's a waste of time. Wake up people, we are smarter than this."

However, a viewer on Twitter addressed Todrick from afar and tweeted, "Todrick Hall getting on his soapbox to preach that [people] not watching The Real Friends of WeHo means they don't want true queer representation. Sir. Everyone just doesn't like YOU."

I’m glad to see that we as a community have whole heartedly rejected The Real Friends of Weho. Love that — Evah Destruction🐺 (@EvahDestruction) January 22, 2023

There's a petition to end 'Real Friends of WeHo.'

Another reason viewers want The Real Friends of WeHo off the air, besides the way these rich cast members are displaying their wealth and backlash against Todrick specifically, is RuPaul's Drag Race. There's a Change.org petition to cancel The Real Friends of WoHo and "bring back 90 minute episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race. The petition already has more than 32,000 signatures out of a hopeful 35,000.

The issue here is that what were once 90 minute-long episodes of Drag Race are now cut down to an hour to accommodate The Real Friends of WeHo, which airs directly after the long-running reality competition series. According to the petition, viewers would rather have those longer episodes back and have the network get rid of the new series at the same time.

