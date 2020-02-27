Leo Reilly Is a Model, Musician, and Your Next Crush

In addition to a blossoming career as a TikTok superstar, Leo is also working hard to make it big in the music industry. He released his first song, "BOYFREN" in February 2020, which earned raving reviews.

"leo reilly's boyfren got me singing to everyone to break up w their boyfriends," tweeted a fan.

"Yoooo I dont even have a boyfren but I'll break up with him if Leo Reilly tells me so," wrote another person.