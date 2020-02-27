We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Leo Reilly Is a Model, Musician, and Your Next Crush

By

John C. Reilly starred in some of the most successful movies of the past few decades, including Stan & Ollie, Chicago, and The Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor counts millions of people among his fans, and he is often considered as one of the most versatile actors out there. The only person to outdo his popularity? It has to be his son, Leo Reilly. 

Meet John C. Reilly's son, a musician, model, and rising TikTok star.

Leo Reilly's name will ring familiar to those closely acquainted with the fashion circuit. The 22-year-old Los Angeles native walked for some of the biggest houses in the past season, including Moschino and Calvin Luo, while he also featured in a short film for Kenzo. Unlike his dad, Leo prefers photoshoots over the movies, dividing his time between building a lucrative career in modeling and developing his brand as a cutting-edge fashion designer. 