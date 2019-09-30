Who Plays Jake Reilly in 'Bluff City Law'? — Get to Know Actor Barry Sloane

NBC’s new legal drama Bluff City Law follows a group of lawyers in Memphis that take on high-profile civil rights cases. “After barely speaking to her father for years, Sydney (Caitlin McGee) is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of this loss, Elijah (Jimmy Smits) asks Sydney to rejoin his firm [Strait & Associates], hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves,” the show’s bio states.

Who plays Jake Reilly in Bluff City Law? Meet Barry Sloane. In the pilot episode, Sydney eventually rejoins her father’s smaller firm and fights for a terminally ill man, who previously worked at a company (AmeriFarm) that produces a cancerous pesticide. Another lawyer that fans met in the series premiere of Bluff City Law is Jake Reilly (Barry Sloane).

The Strait & Associates lawyer works to free an imprisoned man, who was given the case by Elijah’s late wife; she believed he was wrongly convicted of murder. While fans (including us) continue to become infatuated with the drama series, here’s what to know about actor Barry Sloane.

You may recognize Barry from these popular TV series. The 38-year-old actor starred as Aiden Mathis in the ABC series Revenge. Aiden was Emily’s ex-boyfriend who was eventually killed by Victoria Grayson; she poisoned and suffocated him with a pillow in Season 3.

The English actor has also appeared on L.A.’s Finest, Shameless, The Whispers, and Six. While starring as Navy SEAL Team Six leader Joe “Bear” Graves, Barry’s physical strength was put to the test. “I know Tom Cruise says this a lot, but we don’t have any stunt doubles to do any of the SEAL stuff,” the actor told Men’s Journal . “Once you do it in real life, it becomes more natural on the show. They have teams of background SEALs who’ll be with us, but we basically do it all.”

Adding, “They taught us about navigation, sleeping in the snow, survival in tough conditions, as well as the practical stuff — moving in full gear at altitude.” Who is Barry’s wife? The actor celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary in June with his lovely wife Katy O'Grady Sloane. She appeared on the reality competition Sky One series Project Catwalk; the two married in England at Sudeley Castle.

According to her Instagram bio, Katy is a “Reiki master” and “crystal queen,” who trains people all over the world (via Skype) in the art of healing through alternative medicine. Barry and Katy have two kids: Gracie Blue and Lennon. If you follow the couple on Instagram, you’ll see that they regularly post pictures of their family outings. Most recently, Barry shared a video of his little ones and wife at the beach.