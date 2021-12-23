'Fantasy Island' Actor John Gabriel Rodriguez Is Our Official TV Boyfriend

So, it's no surprise that fans of the show are hoping for Javier and Elena to get together.

"I already love Fantasy Island and I already ship Elena and Javier," one viewer tweeted before another added, "Fantasy Island is actually really good I’m getting into it ... Elena getting all flustered around Javier."

While we might have to wait a minute before they get together on screen, what do we know about John Gabriel's relationship status IRL? Keep reading to find out!