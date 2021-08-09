Roselyn Sanchez Will Be 'Fantasy Island's' New Steward in Reboot

It's been almost three decades since Fantasy Island aired its last episode. The ABC drama series originally ran from 1977 to 1984 and was briefly rebooted for one season in 1998, but is officially coming back for a full revival from Fox. The new Fantasy Island features an entirely new cast and new fantasies for the guests to play out on the island.

“The reboot is a modern semi-anthology series that delves into the ‘what if’ questions, both big and small, that keep us awake at night," Fox describes the new iteration. "Each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who walk in with a desire, but end up reborn to themselves through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

“Sequel is a good way to put it,” one of the executive producers, Elizabeth Craft, told TV Insider . “It’s definitely a contemporary version of Fantasy Island with a distinct female point of view."

The original Fantasy Island show brought guests to this unable-to-locate island resort looking to fulfil their greatest fantasies — though they usually never played out as the guests expected. It originally aired for seven seasons before ending in 1984, but has since become part of the recent bout of reboots.

'Grand Hotel' alum Roselyn Sanchez will take on Mr. Roarke's role.

In the new reboot, Roselyn Sanchez is taking on the role of Elena Roarke, who is a descendant of the original Mr. Roarke (played by Ricardo Montalbán on the OG series). “In this iteration, the family passes this role [of steward] on from generation to generation,” executive producer Sarah Fain explained to TV Insider. “It’s a tremendous honor to be chosen, but there’s also a lot of sacrifice involved.” Viewers will get to see some of Elena's backstory before coming to Fantasy Island, which involved leaving behind her partner and grad school.

“My idea is for [viewers], at the end of the day, to want to hug her,” Roselyn told the outlet about taking on the iconic Latinx character. “It’s a big legacy and a big responsibility. But I’m doing it with respect and so much love. I’m working my a-- off! I want to make everybody proud, especially Ricardo Montalbán.” As the series will be told in an anthological manner, each episode will feature a new set of characters looking to have their deepest fantasies fulfilled (for a price, of course).

Roselyn's character has been described as “sophisticated, insightful and always charming,” with a “calm exterior [that] masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island," according to TheWrap.

Current actors who are already signed on for the saga include real-life married couple Dave and Odette Annable who will play an on-screen couple who switch bodies; Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett, and Daphne Zuniga celebrating a birthday getaway; Roselyn's husband Eric Winter; and The Bold and Beautiful's Kiara Barnes as a woman with a terminal illness.