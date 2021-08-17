These Are the Breathtakingly Beautiful Locations Where 'Fantasy Island' Was Filmed

Unlike the 2020 horror movie with the same title or the 1998 version of the series on ABC, this Fantasy Island features a female lead. The new episodes touch on topics like eating disorders and childhood traumas. But so, where was Fantasy Island filmed? Here's what you should know about the shooting locations.

Created by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, Fox's recently debuted reboot of Fantasy Island offers a new and more current twist on the original '70s–'80s series.

So, where was the reboot of 'Fantasy Island' filmed?

Some scenes featured in the original version of Fantasy Island were shot at the Warner Brothers Burbank Studios in Burbank, Calif. Fox's new reboot, on the other hand, was filmed in Puerto Rico. To create the perfect impression of a dream holiday resort where the guests' most extraordinary dreams can come true, the creators chose breathtaking locations like the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico and the Jardín Botánico de Río Piedras in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as outlets like The Cinemohlic and PR Newswire report.

Other filming locations include the Parque Luis Muñoz Rivera, a public park spanning across some 27 acres. Located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, it boasts a statue of Mexican lawyer Benito Juarez, among other attractions. It's understood that the Hacienda Campo Rico in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Parque Nacional Julio Enrique Monagas in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, and the Escambrón Marine Park in San Juan, Puerto Rico, also appear in the background of some of the scenes.

Each episode of the Fantasy Island reboot aims to explore the question of what happens after one's burning wishes and longed-for dreams become true. After a meeting with Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sánchez), the new steward of the island, the guests experience first-hand what it would be like if their fantasies materialized.

While Mr. Roarke's (Ricardo Montalbán) iconic white suits have stayed, some aspects of the show have changed a great deal since it first premiered on ABC. This time around, Mr. Roarke's great-niece, Elena, is in charge of the island. It's understood that the forthcoming episodes of the show will also touch on her complicated relationship with the handsome pilot Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez).

The first episode of Fantasy Island finds Elena without an assistant. In the original version, Mr. Roarke relied on Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize) for help. Things change quickly in the Season 1 premiere of the reboot as well, however. This time around, it's almost as though the island nominated the person destined to support the steward with the everyday running of the surreal resort.

"One of the things we wanted to do for this series was to create a whole new mythology," Sarah Fain, the co-showrunner, told TVLine. "In our mythology, there is always a Roarke family member who is the custodian of the island, and that person always has a second. That second always has a very particular tattoo — which, yes, we took from the character, Tattoo."