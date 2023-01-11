Home > Television > The Resident Source: FOX The Future of Fox's 'The Resident' Is Still up in the Air — Details! By Pretty Honore Jan. 10 2023, Updated 7:20 p.m. ET

And just like that, Season 6 of The Resident is coming to an end. The two-part finale kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 10, with the finale episode of the 2022-23 season airing the following week on Jan. 17. Ahead of the episodes, fans still have more than a few questions that need some answers. For example, has The Resident been renewed for another season? Here’s what we know about so far about Season 7.

Was ‘The Resident’ renewed for Season 7?

When the series made its debut on Fox in September 2018, The Resident introduced viewers to the close-knit cast of characters who work at Chastain Memorial Hospital. Several seasons (and even a huge death) later, the show is still going strong… at least, for now. As of this writing, it’s unclear if The Resident will return for another season. Given that Fox didn't announce that the series would return for Season 6 until May of last year, it's possible that fans won't learn the fate of the medical procedural until later this spring.

While there’s no word yet on whether the show is coming back to the small screen next fall, executive producer Amy Holden Jones told TVLine that she’s hopeful.

She explained that, much like the long-lived TV series ER, The Resident has the “potential” to be “reinvented over and over and over again,” adding that ratings for the show “are incredibly stable.” “We have a very core audience that just loves us, and if we have a chance, I’m sure we will continue to grow. It has the potential to go on and on, but whether it’ll be given that shot, I don’t know,” said the EP.

However, in the end, it’s up to the networks. “The fate of the show is somewhat caught up in the fact that it’s owned by Disney but shown by Fox, which is not an ideal scenario,” the EP explained. “And that’s also tied up with the fate of the network drama, which, God only knows, at this point. I hope it keeps going.”

When would Season 7 of 'The Resident' premiere?