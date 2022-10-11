Padma's Fate Was Revealed in Season 6 Episode 3 of 'The Resident'

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers regarding Padma's fate on The Resident.

In terms of medical dramas, The Resident has stood out over the last few years as a solid contender in a field that has already been occupied by so many other big names — think Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and Chicago Med, amongst a slew of others. However, The Resident has held its own, and its emotional telling of the lives of the staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital has touched countless fans worldwide.