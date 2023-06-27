Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette John Henry Has Expectations on 'The Bachelorette' — Let's Get to Know Him John Henry, one of 25 'Bachelorette' contestants, leads an interesting life by trade. Here's the 4-1-1 on what makes him stand out from the pack. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 27 2023, Published 1:13 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Buckle up, folks! Season 20 of ABC’s The Bachelorette is officially in full swing. Viewers will now get a chance to see Charity Lawson's journey unfold as she works her way through 25 men vying for her heart. One of the men hoping to snag the lady is John Henry, who like other suitors is determined not to let anything get in the way of his quest for love.

While some of the men have specific professions in common, John stands out from the pack. That said, it’s time to get to the eligible bachelor a bit more. Here’s the rundown of everything you need to know.

What is ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant John Henry’s job?

John truly does stand out from the other contenders since his career involves a lot of time in the water. Per John's ABC profile, the Virginia Beach native is extremely passionate about his work as an underwater welder in Wilmington, N.C. In fact, he frequently shares snapshots of his work under the sea on his Instagram feed.

In an Oct. 26, 2022, pinned Instagram post, John can be seen in full diving gear. “Dive all day, school all night. One day it’ll all pay off. #bluecollar #projectmanagement #weldporn,” John captioned the post.

John Henry is adventurous and looking for a partner with similar interests.

While John’s gig is certainly unique, it comes as no surprise that he loves spending his time seeking adventure. In fact, he hopes to find a woman who shares the same interest.

“John is looking for a woman who is trustworthy, adventurous, and has a good sense of humor,” his ABC profile reads. “His dream is to take his future wife diving.” John also shared that he’s “ready for a love deeper than the ocean.”

Aside from John’s love of the water, other fun facts about him may spark Charity's interest. For starters, he loves pumpkin-spiced lattes, he has only watched 20 movies in his life, and he's more partial to ornamental grasses than florals, per his bio. Not to mention, John’s Instagram feed shows that he has a deep affinity for fishing, hunting, and a love for animals.