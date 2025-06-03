John-Paul Miller Got Married a Little Over a Year After Mica Miller Took Her Own Life Is John-Paul Miller setting up a spousal privilege situation? By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 3 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Justice for Mica Miller; YouTube/Law&Crime

In April 2024, the wife of a North Carolina pastor took her own life. According to Robeson County Medical Examiner Dr. Richard Johnson, Mica Miller died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, per ABC15. She then added, rather strangely, that it was "not in the back of the head, as it has been speculated." That last part addressed numerous conspiracy theories about the nature of Mica's death that were circulating online. At the center of them was her husband, John-Paul Miller.

What initially made people uneasy about Miller is the fact that he announced his wife's death at the end of a sermon, 12 hours after she died. Less than two weeks after Mica died, ABC15 obtained police reports she filed with the Horry County Police Dept. detailing a few instances of harassment from an unnamed suspect. Despite being part of an ongoing investigation by the FBI, Miller married a woman whose husband also took his own life. Here's what we know.

John-Paul Miller married a woman named Suzie Skinner.

On June 1, 2025, a little over a year after Mica's body was found in Lumber River State Park, Miller married his girlfriend in an intimate ceremony in Myrtle Beach, S.C., reported FitsNews. This was first reported by the The Robbie Harvey Facebook account, which managed to upload a few sneaky photos of the event. Both the bride and groom wore white as they exchanged vows in front of a crowd of supportive friends and family.

There were also several armed bodyguards at the wedding, presumably keeping press and conspiracy theorists at bay. Sources close to the couple told FitsNews the quick turnaround from dating to marriage could have something to do with Miller's federal investigation. Spousal privilege dictates that a husband or wife cannot testify against the other in a trial.

Miller married Suzie Skinner, whose husband took his life in September 2021. Footage of paralyzed army veteran Chris Skinner shows him rolling his wheelchair into a pool while he was taking his dog for a walk. The distressed animal then circled the pool for about an hour until people began arriving. Some believe Chris suspected his wife was already having an affair with Miller. The pastor said they didn't start officially dating until January 2025, though they did know each other.

John-Paul Miller and his father have been accused of sexual assault.

One of the wedding attendees was Miller's father, Reginald Wayne Miller, who, along with his son, has been accused of rape. According to ABC15, In February 2025, a woman known as Jane Doe No. 1 filed a lawsuit in Horry County Circuit Court alleging that Miller and his father "engaged in sexual abuse and predatory conduct, often targeting minors." It went on to say they "used their positions of power to manipulate and exploit vulnerable victims while concealing their actions from the public."

The lawsuit includes two sworn affidavits: one from Alison Williams, Miller's ex-wife, and another from Susan Miller, Reginald Wayne's ex-wife. When Williams filed for sole custody of their children in 2024, she stated that Miller once revealed that he had been "sexually inappropriate" with multiple underage female members of the church. He blamed this behavior on the alleged sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of his father.

Miller's sworn testimony was from 2007 and "detailed how [Reginald Wayne Miller] physically and emotionally abused his family and exercised absolute control over both his household and his church congregation." She also said there were rumors about her husband, Reginald Wayne, and "sexual advances" he made toward younger men in the church.