Paralyzed Army Veteran Chris Skinner Was Found Dead in a Pool in 2021 — What Happened? Chris Skinner took his own life after discovering his wife was having an affair. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 24 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET

There is YouTube footage available of the moment paralyzed Army veteran Chris Skinner took his own life. It's dated Sept. 6, 2021, and shows Skinner by a pool in his wheelchair. After a few seconds, it rolls forward into the pool while a little dog rushes to the edge to look down. Roughly six minutes later, the dog wanders to the other side of the pool closest to a gate in the foreground. An hour after Skinner plunges into the water, people finally appear.

For the next five minutes, curious onlookers move in and out of what the camera can capture. The strange part is, no one seems particularly upset by what transpired. Several people in the comments noticed the same thing. One gentleman walked up to the gate with his phone out, as if he was filming, then walked away. So, what happened to Chris Skinner? Here's what we know.

What happened to Chris Skinner?

The incident occurred at a neighborhood pool in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and was initially ruled an accident. In March 2025, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard reopened the case after new evidence came to light suggesting this was no accident, reported the Daily Mail. Tamra McDermott, Skinner's sister, confirmed this and added there were conflicting descriptions in the coroner and police reports.

,In Willard's report, she said Skinner "appears to have gotten too close to the pool edge, causing the wheel to slip, and he fell into the pool." The police report noted one difference, stating Skinner "stops at a curve in the pool and then suddenly moves quickly forward and goes into the water." Regardless, McDermott said investigators showed her the CCTV footage, and it shows Skinner by himself.

Why would Charles Skinner take his own life?

Strangely, this all starts with South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller, whose wife, Mica Miller, died by suicide in April 2024, reports ABC15. Prior to her death, Mica and John-Paul were having marital issues. They were separated in January 2023, and by that October, Mica and John-Paul were divorced. That's when a different kind of trouble began.

Two months before she died, Mica was involuntarily hospitalized for two days. A month after that, Mica contacted local police because she believed she was being stalked. According to a police report obtained by ABC15, Mica's tires had been slashed by an individual who approached her at East Coast Honda dealership, where she was getting her car fixed. That's when mechanics found a tracking device on her vehicle. How does this tie into Skinner?