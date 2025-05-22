John Ratzenberger's Net Worth Far Exceeds his 'Cheers' Postal Worker Roots He played one of the world's most famous postal workers, but John Ratzenberger's net worth is no small package. By Ivy Griffith Published May 22 2025, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you ever watched the '80s and '90s hit show Cheers, or recall the sound of Hamm's voice from Toy Story, you definitely know who John Ratzenberger is. He played the charismatic postal worker Cliff Clavin on Cheers, and found himself at the heart of dozens of voice acting roles throughout the years, racking up a solid net worth.

When George Wendt, who once played Cliff's best friend Norm on Cheers, passed away in 2025, John and other stars came forward to share their memories of the quick-with-a-comeback comedian. Here's what we know about both John's net worth and the thoughts he had after his friend George passed away.

Details on John Ratzenberger's net worth.

He wasn't a postal worker himself, of course, but something about John Ratzenberger in that blue uniform just seemed right. However, John's roots lie elsewhere. He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on April 6, 1947. One of his first major roles wasn't in Hollywood, but it was fame-adjacent. He worked as a tractor operator during the famed Woodstock Festival, according to an interview with Ability Magazine.

John Ratzenberger Actor, voice actor Net worth: $25 Million John Ratzenberger is an American actor best known for his roles in Cheers and as a voice actor in Toy Story, Cars, and more. Birthdate: April 6, 1947 Birthplace: Bridgeport, Conn. Marriages: 2 (Georgia Stiny m. 1984 - 2004)​, (Julie Blichfeldt ​m. 2012 - ) Children: 2

However, once he found his niche in acting, the sky was the limit. Not only did he leave a lasting impression as Cliff, but his distinctive voice earned him roles in Toy Story (and its sequels), A Bug's Life, Monsters, Inc., Spirited Away, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, and many, many more.

As a result of his adaptive and booming career, John Ratzenberger has racked up an estimated net worth of around $25 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

John and other 'Cheers' castmates remembered George Wentz after his 2025 passing.

While John has made a number of headlines for himself over the years including through his professional accomplishments and his political opinions, he made headlines in May 2025 for a heartbreaking reason. When George Wendt passed away, the old Cheers gang rallied to offer their memories and thoughts on his passing.

But it was to John, with whom George stayed close friends through the years, that many turned for the decisive honor of remembering his life. "I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt. For eleven years on Cheers, we shared a stage, a lot of laughs, and a front-row seat to one of television's most beloved friendships," John shared in a statement to USA Today.

He added, "George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance — the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift. He was a true craftsman — humble, hilarious, and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved. I'll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most. My thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him."

