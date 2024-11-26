Home > Entertainment Look Who's Acting Now — John Travolta Isn't the Only Thespian in The Family "Partnering that passion for equity with filmmaking has become my life's work." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 26 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In a 2014 interview with Youth Time Magazine, John Travolta talked about where his passion for acting came from. Evidently, it's kind of a family affair. While growing up in Englewood, N.J. probably helped the Grease star, due to its proximity to New York City, he actually cultivated his talent closer to home. "I grew up in a family of actors," he said. "I remember we always challenged ourselves to be different characters in different scenarios as kids."

Although John's dad was a working-class guy, he made a living doing what he loved. In that regard, John and his siblings were already accustomed to what it was like treading the oft-difficult waters of Hollywood. Most folks in the biz don't make a lot of money, but they are doing what they love. Let's take a look at what John's siblings are up to.

You might recognize some of John Travolta's siblings from his own projects.

John's sister Ellen had a small role in one of his more memorable films. Next time you decide to pop on Grease, be on the lookout for the waitress at the diner who looks somewhat like her famous younger brother. Beyond this sweet cameo, Ellen Travolta also had small parts in The Love Boat, Happy Days, and Joanie Loves Chachi. She told the Spokesman-Review in 2018 that people still occasionally recognize her from Grease.

John is quite adept at making movie magic for his siblings. Just ask Ann Travolta, who was an understudy for several roles when Grease was on Broadway in 1976, per People Magazine. John played the part of Doody, which was a full two years before he was elevated to the main role of Danny Zuko in the film adaptation. Ann would go on to have bit roles in Saturday Night Fever and Swordfish, two wildly different films that also starred her famous brother.

Margaret Travolta was really bit by the acting bug and managed to spread her wings outside the realms of her brother's cinematic pursuits. Her acting career started in 1993 when she played a doctor in In the Company of Darkness. She's had minor roles in everything from the Academy-Award-winning movie Traffic to High Fidelity where Margaret plays Rob's mom. If variety is the spice of life, then Margaret's acting career is certainly spicy!

John has two brothers, Sam and Joey, who have both lightly dipped their toes into performing. Sam has appeared in numerous movies alongside John while Joey is the founder of Inclusion Films. His diverse and welcoming organization "creates and distributes projects with casts and crew members who have developmental disabilities," per People. Joey used his degree in special education to make sure everyone has the option of following their dreams.