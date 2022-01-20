Jojo Brown Joins the Party in 'Single Drunk Female' as Samantha's New Boss

Creator Simone Finch told Deadline that she has been trying to write Single Drunk Female for years, and the story of Samantha is strongly influenced by her sobriety journey: "I started writing this in 2012 before I got sober, and I got sober, and I realized it was about a girl getting sober." Finch is currently seven years and eight months sober. She added, "I called it a living script as it sort of evolved as I got more sober."