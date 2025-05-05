Emmy-Winning Actor Jon Bernthal Said His Brothers Are His Lifelong "Best Friends" Jon Bernthal channels his bond with his brothers into his on-screen roles. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 5 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Jon Bernthal may have grown up in a family full of business pros, but he took a different route straight into the spotlight! He's built an acting career playing complex, often tough-as-nails characters — many of whom just happen to be brothers.

Article continues below advertisement

From The Bear to The Peanut Butter Falcon and The Accountant 2, Jon's been the on-screen sibling more than a few times. But what about off-screen? Does Jon Bernthal have any siblings in real life? Here's what you need to know!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Bernthal grew up with two siblings.

Well, it out Jon Bernthal isn't just used to playing a brother on screen — he's one in real life, too! He grew up alongside two brothers: Nicholas and Thomas.

While neither followed him into Hollywood, they've each made names for themselves in their own fields. Nicholas is an orthopedic surgeon and professor at UCLA, and Thomas is the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, a strategic consulting firm. Thomas also happens to be married to former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Article continues below advertisement

Though they've taken different career paths, Jon has remained incredibly close with both of his brothers. Nicholas has even been a guest on Jon's podcast, Real Ones, where their bond is clearly evident. In a February 2022 episode, Jon took a moment to sing his little brother's praises, describing him as an "All-American athlete" in his youth who went on to play Division I college sports.

Article continues below advertisement

But his accomplishments didn't stop there. Jon proudly shared that Nicholas has "set up hospitals all over the world" and is considered "one of the most revered cancer surgeons" in the country.

Jon Bernthal said his brothers are his "best friends."

If you're like us and ever wondered whether growing up with two brothers has influenced Jon's acting, especially his portrayal of sibling dynamics, you're not alone! Ahead of The Accountant 2, Jon and his co-star, Ben Affleck, sat down for an interview with UNILAD, where they shared how their relationships with their own brothers helped shape their on-screen roles as Braxton and Christian.

Article continues below advertisement

In the interview, Jon spoke candidly about his deep connection with Nicholas and Thomas, calling them his "best friends." He then recalled an emotional moment regarding one of his siblings, explaining, "I remember a few years back, my little brother called me and I was in my truck, and he told me he was going through sort of a health scare."

Article continues below advertisement

The Emmy-winning actor added, "He's fine now, but it was pretty serious, and I remember just punching my steering wheel when I got that news, and I had to drive around with a steering wheel in my truck that was, you know, triangulated for that."