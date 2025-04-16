'Daredevil: Born Again' Finale Teases What's Next for [SPOILER] in Post-Credits Scene Don't hit that skip button! By Allison DeGrushe Published April 16 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Disney Plus

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again. And just like that, Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again has reached its epic finale. The gritty, action-packed series — both a revival and a continuation of the hit Netflix show — sees blind lawyer-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) once again facing off against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), the former kingpin now somehow… Mayor of New York City? Yeah, things are wild!

The ninth and final episode, titled "Straight to Hell," is now available to stream on Disney Plus. And if you're wondering whether the series sticks to classic Marvel tradition with a post-credits scene — you're not alone. Here's the scoop on what to expect after the credits roll!



Does 'Daredevil: Born Again' have a post-credits scene?

As a matter of fact, yes, the Season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again does include a post-credits (or mid-credits) scene. So don't hit that skip button or close out of the episode just yet!

Rather than focusing on Daredevil, Kingpin, or Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), the post-credits scene takes a dark turn back to Frank Castle — aka the Punisher (Jon Bernthal). Locked in a cage deep in Kingpin's dungeon, Frank’s story clearly isn't over.



If you remember, in the finale, Frank teams up with Daredevil and helps him escape the Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF). After parting ways, Frank goes full Punisher on a crew of corrupt AVTF officers — taking out several before being overpowered.

Now, in the mid-credits moment, we find Frank behind bars, but not for long. He strikes up a suspiciously friendly chat with a guard named Anthony Petruccio, luring him close for a handshake… only to snap his hand and arm in classic Punisher fashion. The screen then fades to black, but the sound of a cage unlocking hints that Frank may have just staged his own breakout.

Jon Bernthal will write and star in a Punisher TV special.

So, yes — Frank's story is far from over! While it's still uncertain whether he'll return for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, one thing is confirmed: Jon Bernthal's Punisher will lead his own standalone Marvel special on Disney Plus. Jon is reuniting with director Reinaldo Marcus Green — his collaborator on King Richard and We Own This City — but this time, he's stepping into a new role behind the scenes. Not only is he starring as Frank Castle, but he's also writing the project!

Jon Bernthal on his 'dark' upcoming #Punisher Disney+ special



"I’m getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve ... It's not going to be Punisher-lite. I promise you that" ☠️



(via @THR) pic.twitter.com/FFwcE47WPP — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 9, 2025

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in March 2025, Jon revealed this will be the first produced work based on his own writing. "I went through the process," he said. "I went in, I pitched, I gave an outline before I even put pen to page, and I felt like I did not want them to just hand it to me. They had read some of my writing, [and] asked [me] to come and do a pitch, so I did. And they've held me accountable to every step along the way. I really want to earn this and I really want this to be good."