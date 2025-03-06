Who Is Adam in 'Daredevil: Born Again'? The MCU Mystery Piques Interest "I know about Adam." By Ivy Griffith Published March 6 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: Disney and Marvel Entertainment

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episodes 2 and 3 of Daredevil: Born Again. When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Disney has been taking full advantage of their rights over the comic book franchise. They keep releasing films and streaming series that explore the peak of Marvel comics stories. Whether or not they're doing the source comics justice is up to interpretation, but it's certainly not for lack of trying.

In 2025, they released a revived version of the original Netflix Daredevil show starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch aka Daredevil, oh-so-creatively called Daredevil: Born Again. But after Episodes 1 and 2 dropped, they left fans with many questions. Including the pressing: Who is Adam? Here's what we know about this MCU mystery and how the series offers an opportunity to start tying pieces of the MCU together for a new generation of Avengers.



Who is Adam in 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Without getting too far into spoiler territory, what we know about Matt's return is somewhat limited. The series returns on the eve of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin's victory as he returns to power after being elected as Mayor of New York. It's an ominous moment in time, but Fisk seems to be turning over a new leaf. At least for now.

However, in one scene he's seen chatting on a roof with Vanessa, his wife. Remember, she took over his criminal empire when Fisk was functionally MIA. But they don't seem to be super lovey these days, and Fisk opens the conversation with, "I know about Adam." Excuse us, Adam? Adam who?! Vanessa then requests that Fisk not kill Adam, to which he replies that he's not that guy anymore. Yeah, we'll see about that.

So who is Adam? The short answer is: No one really knows. The longer, more complicated answer, is that he could be any number of people. Some people speculate that he was Vanessa's fill-in lover, or perhaps their son, or her son by another man. Adam is only perhaps mentioned again once, and not by name, in the first two episodes of Season 1, and that's when Vanessa and Fisk sit down with Matt's new love interest, therapist Heather Glenn.

Vanessa confessed that she was lonely during Fisk's absence, and Fisk says he doesn't want to lose her. Some have interpreted this to be Vanessa explaining why she may have turned to a mystery man named Adam, but others aren't so sure.

'Daredevil: Born Again' drops some major cameo hints — is Vanessa shacking up with Adam from 'Guardians'?!

And just for kicks, there are fans who are suggesting that Adam could be Adam Warlock, the only other Adam of renown in the MCU so far. Adam Warlock, fans might remember, was an antagonist and then awkward protagonist in Guardians of the Galaxy. Yes, the gold guy. So we're pretty sure it's not that Adam, unless Vanessa's reach as a criminal overlord has gone intergalactic. And we aren't really ruling anything out at this point.

Because Daredevil: Born Again really "went there" with a few mentions in the first few episodes, bringing in superheroes from elsewhere in the MCU. In the opening, Matt is using his mundane powers as a lawyer defending another "vigilante," with allusions to a "mystical amulet." We know that Dr. Strange cavorts around New York, so could it be him? Betting money's on no, but there are other characters it could be.

And Fisk, at one point, mentions a man dressed as a spider in a televised speech, and we can be fairly confident he's bringing Spider-Man squarely into the Daredevil series with that mention.

