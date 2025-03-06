When Does 'Daredevil: Born Again' Take Place in the MCU? Full Timeline Breakdown Where exactly does 'Daredevil: Born Again' fit into the MCU timeline? By Trisha Faulkner Published March 6 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’re a Marvel fan, you’ve probably been wondering: When does Daredevil: Born Again take place in the MCU universe? With all the shifting timelines in the MCU, it’s not exactly easy to pin things down. Furthermore, the original Netflix series was not technically part of the official MCU — making things even more confusing.

So, is Daredevil: Born Again a continuation? A reboot? A weird combination of both? Let’s break what we know about the new Disney Plus series and where it fits into the timeline.

When does 'Daredevil: Born Again' take place in the MCU timeline?

According to chatter on Reddit, a lot of people dive into watching Daredevil: Born Again assuming it is a continuation of the Netflix series. Marvel fans, however, should not go into watching the series with this assumption. Daredevil: Born Again has a bit of a time skip from when the original Netflix series ended to fit better with the “present” MCU timeline. This allowed the series to better line up with other Marvel movies and series being released around the same time.

Daredevil: Born Again is set around late 2025 or early 2026, which means it’s happening after Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — both of which already reintroduced Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock to the MCU. This means it is also nearly a decade (in-universe) since the events that took place in the Netflix series.

Here’s the real kicker: When the show picks up, Daredevil has apparently taken a break from crime-fighting. Yep, our guy Matt has been laying low, focusing on his legal career. Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk — who we last saw getting shot in Hawkeye — has somehow managed to go from underworld kingpin to the actual mayor of New York City. Because, as we all know, that’s just how things work in the MCU. One Marvel fan explained the timeline breakdown on Reddit, “First episode takes place in November 2025 during the elections and then we cut one year later, and we move into March 2027.”

How does 'Daredevil: Born Again' connect to previous MCU projects?

So, is this a sequel to the Netflix show? Well ... not exactly. Marvel hasn’t flat-out confirmed whether Daredevil: Born Again is canon to the Netflix series, but they’re definitely pulling elements from it. The big thing is that it’s clearly positioned within the current MCU, unlike the old show, which always felt like it was in its own little corner of Marvel’s TV universe.

Plus, Matt has already popped up in a few MCU projects, so this show is basically picking up where those appearances left off. Furthermore, let’s not forget Kingpin. When we last saw him in Hawkeye, he was recovering from that brutal encounter with Maya Lopez. Now, he’s running New York, which probably isn’t great news for Daredevil (or literally anyone else).

What does this mean for Daredevil’s future in the MCU?

With Daredevil: Born Again dropping into the post-Endgame world, the possibilities for Matt are huge. The time jump since the Netflix series means Marvel can introduce new characters, change up existing ones, and maybe even bring in other street-level heroes. On Reddit, fans are hopeful that Jessica Jones will make an appearance.

Now, let’s talk about the title of the series. If you’re a comic fan, you know that’s the name of one of the most famous Daredevil storylines ever. But, based on what we’ve seen so far, the show isn’t a straight adaptation of that arc. Instead, it looks like Marvel is using the title to signal a fresh start for the character — kind of like how Spider-Man: Homecoming wasn’t actually about Peter going to a dance.

So, what do fans need to know to enjoy this new series?

Daredevil: Born Again lines up with the MCU timeline of other shows being released around the same time. This puts it between the years of 2025 and 2027. This also puts it roughly a decade after the Netflix series. Technically, this means it isn’t really a reboot or a sequel. It is more of a reintroduction with familiar faces and a few big changes.