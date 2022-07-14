Rumor Has It Marvel May Replace Actress Élodie Yung in New 'Daredevil' Series

Elektra's disappearance and murky circumstances around her survival are perfect for a reintroduction to the MCU, especially if the Daredevil show on Disney Plus serves as a soft reboot of his story. Many other former Marvel Netflix cast members, such as Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and Mike Colter as Luke Cage, have been rumored to return with their own franchises in tow, so it would be surprising for Disney to make replacements.