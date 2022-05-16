Jason Momoa and Eiza González Are Reportedly Dating, but It's Not Serious Yet

Jason Momoa and Eiza González Are Reportedly Dating, but It's Not Serious YetBy Joseph Allen
May. 16 2022, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
For most of his public life, Jason Momoa has been linked to Lisa Bonet. Following their divorce, though, it seems that Jason is returning to the world of dating, and reports suggest that he's now in the early stages of a relationship with Ambulance star Eiza González. If those reports are accurate, then Jason may be in his first new relationship in quite some time.
Are Jason Momoa and Eiza González in a relationship?
According to reporting in People, Jason and Eiza have been dating for a short while now. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X,” a source told People.
Jason is in Italy for the shoot, and it's currently unclear whether Eiza will be in Fast X, but she previously played Madame M in Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. Naturally, there's been some speculation that the two met on set.
“He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place," the source said of Jason. “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”
Jason recently attended the premiere of Ambulance in April, and although they didn't walk the red carpet together, it's possible that Eiza invited him.
Jason was previously in a 16-year relationship.
Before news broke that Jason was dating Eiza, his most recent relationship news was his joint announcement with Lisa Bonet that the two were splitting up after 16 years together.
Jason and Lisa share two children together, and Jason also has a strong bond with Lisa's daughter Zoë Kravitz.
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” Jason and Lisa said in a joint statement in January.
"A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception," their statement continued. "Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."
There were rumors that Jason and Lisa had reconciled.
In the months after they announced their split, there were some rumors that the two had managed to reconcile and find their way back to each other. When he was interviewed on the red carpet at the Oscars, Jason shut down that speculation, saying that they were not back together but were still working together to raise their children.
Now, we have more confirmation that Jason has moved on. It's unclear whether his relationship with Eiza will turn into something more serious or not, but for now, it seems he is returning to dating. Hopefully, both he and Lisa can find happiness and maintain a good relationship with one another at the same time.