Here's Why Jon Miller Is Getting Hate After the 2020 Oscars

In Bong's acceptance speech, per Rev.com, the award-winning director said: "Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries... I thank my wife for always being an inspiration to me. I thank all the actors who are here with me today for bringing this film to life. Thank you." It was heart-warming, well-said, and to-the-point — everything a solid acceptance speech needs, in my opinion.