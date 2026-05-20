Jon Stewart Surprised Stephen Colbert With a Gift in His Final Week of Shows Jon Stewart's gift for Stephen Colbert was designed to prep him for retirement. By Joseph Allen Published May 20 2026, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: CBS

In the years since he was a correspondent on The Daily Show, it's fair to say that Stephen Colbert has seen a remarkable amount of success. As his stint as host of The Late Show comes to an end, Stephen is looking back at his long career in late-night, and acknowledging the people who got him to where he is.

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Among those people is Jon Stewart, Stephen's former boss at The Daily Show and long-time friend. During the May 19 show, Jon was one of the guests, and he brought a gift for Stephen along with him. Here's what we know about that gift.

Source: CBS

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What gift did Jon Stewart get for Stephen Colbert?

Stephen's last week on the air is undeniably bittersweet, so Jon's gift was designed to prepare him for the joys of life after hosting a nightly show. “Everybody has been coming up with a bit to sort of end their thing. They sang you a song. They wrote you a poem. They did all that. I am not talented, so I’m not doing any of that,” he explained during what will be his final appearance on the show.

“You deserve something tangible, something that you have earned. You deserve a gift that befits the sacrifice and work that you have put into this show, and that can show you the life you can lead and the life that I am leading now that I’m not really in show business,” Stewart said, as members of Stephen's crew rolled out two recliners. “My man. You’re gonna enjoy watching Matlock in this motherf--ker.”

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Jon didn't stop there, though. “The thing about these chairs is as you get comfortable in them, you start to think to yourself, ‘Am I going to have to expend energy to get out of it?'” The Daily Show host then proceeded to show his friend that if he pressed the up button on the recliner, it would raise him up and out of the chair. Even after revealing the full functionality of the chair, though, Jon still wasn't done.

Jon Stewart on Trump: “The day the electorate in this great nation we call home repudiates this putrid administration, the day that happens there will be a joyful noise from the bowels of this great country that will make Hungary’s repudiation of Orban look like an Amish Sabbath” pic.twitter.com/uNhbTlqS0K — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 20, 2026 Source: X/@MarcoFoster_

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“Stephen, this tribute doesn’t represent the joy that you brought to me as my friend and the joy that you’ve brought to this country as one of its leading entertainers,” he said. “No, what this moment needs is something so much more.” It's at that moment that Andra Day walked out to perform her hit song "Rise Up," which served as the ideal accompaniment for Jon and Stephen as they rose together in their recliners, holding hands.