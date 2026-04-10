Jonah Hill Has a Wife and Two Kids — and Most People Had No Idea “The only thing that could ever separate me from my family is the editing room." By Jennifer Farrington Updated April 10 2026, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Jonah Hill has become quite the Hollywood staple, going from starring in Superbad (which, don’t get us wrong, is an iconic movie) to appearing alongside talent like Leonardo DiCaprio, Channing Tatum, and Margot Robbie. And that’s because Jonah himself is star-status talent, though he has found himself at the center of some scandals along the way.

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While he's been pretty open about his journey in Hollywood, he’s especially quiet when it comes to his family, because yes, Jonah does have one, a wife and two kids, to be exact. Oh, you didn’t know? Well, keep scrolling to find out all about them.

Who is Jonah Hill's wife?

Jonah Hill is married to Olivia Millar, but it wasn’t until an Interview Magazine interview published on April 9, 2026, that most people found out. During his conversation with Martin Scorsese, Jonah brought his new movie Outcome, saying, “I was saying to my wife, ‘He’s seeing it over the weekend, so what if he hates it but already agreed to do it?’” referring to Martin watching the film and him doing the interview.

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From that, people realized that Jonah and Olivia had secretly tied the knot, since no one even knew they were married. We did, however, know that Jonah and Olivia were in a committed relationship; we just didn’t know the extent of it until the Martin Scorsese interview was published.

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The two are believed to have started dating sometime in 2022, as they were spotted packing on the PDA at the beach in Malibu in August of that year, which is when the world first learned they were together.

So what do we know about Olivia aside from the fact that she and Jonah are married? Well, she’s the daughter of model Esmé Marshall and is the co-owner of an online vintage shop called Chasseresse, per USA Today.

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Jonah Hill fathered two kids with his wife, Olivia Millar.

We also learned that the couple has welcomed two kids together. Yep, that’s another detail Jonah revealed during his Interview Magazine conversation with Martin. It was made known in March 2023 that Jonah and Olivia were expecting their first child together, which came fairly quickly, considering he had just been romantically linked to professional surf instructor Sarah Brady roughly between August 2021 and early 2022.

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That relationship is also where his name drew criticism after he was accused of setting strict boundaries, including requesting that she not post photos of herself in a swimsuit. Alleged text messages surfaced in 2023 outlining these boundaries, and let’s just say Jonah received a lot of heat because of it.

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But as all of that was unfolding in the media, Jonah had already moved on with Olivia and was starting a family. Then, during that same 2026 Interview Magazine conversation, Jonah told Martin, “I know what that’s like. And I have two kids now.” That’s when the public learned he is now a father of two.