Jonas Strand Gravli Has Another Career to Fall Back on If 'Ragnarok' Doesn't Take Off

Netflix’s new fantasy series, Ragnarok, features a handful of seemingly unknown actors. Or, at least some that may not be outright familiar to viewers. But Jonah Strand Gravli, who plays Laurits on Ragnarok, is getting attention for his performance especially.

Like some of his fellow cast members, he has been in more Norwegian films and TV shows than not, but there is a chance you recognize him from other big roles he has had over the past few years.