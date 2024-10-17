Home > Entertainment Actor Jonathan Groff Confirms Bestie Lea Michele Can, in Fact, Read "Wait, do you really think she can't read?" he asked. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 17 2024, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: mega

Among the wackiest of wacky celebrity rumors is the theory that Funny Girl star Lea Michele can't read. You've probably seen the memes, and the joke is so widespread at this point that many folks believe it to be true, despite being addressed by Lea herself multiple times.

It's a hilarious rumor started by fans following a passage from the memoir of Lea's late Glee co-star, Naya Rivera, in which Naya shared that Lea would refuse to improvise on set. It then turned into a theory that, because Lea became famous at such young age, she never learned how to read. Lea has leaned into the joke a few times, but the general consensus is that the theory is just a silly theory — and now, Lea's best friend, actor Jonathan Groff, has confirmed that she can, in fact, read.

Jonathan Groff has confirmed that Lea Michele can read.

Though Lea has played into the rumors before — once, she even posted a TikTok joking that she would call bestie Jonathan and have him read her TikTok comments to her — it turns out that she is, in fact, literate. At least, according to Jonathan.

In a recent interview with the Tactful Pettiness podcast, Jonathan was asked by hosts Cody Rigsby and Andrew Chappelle if he was aware of the rumors about Lea. "That she can't read?" he asked. "Of course."

When further questioned, he clarified that he has actually witnessed her in the act: "I have seen her read ... Oh, my god. LOL. Wait, do you really think she can't read? How does that even get started?"

"Did you see her reading the music stand?" co-host Andrew asked. "Like, was she reading her lines, or did she come in off-book?" In response, Jonathan couldn't help but laugh. "That's a great example," he said. "No, she did not come in off-book. Oh my god, that's so funny."

For what it's worth, Lea doesn't seem to be bothered by the rumors, at least not at this point, when they've run rampant for years. As mentioned, she has played into them multiple times, posting humorous TikToks and comments to amuse fans.

One fan commented on her social media that she was looking good, saying, "How is she looking younger?! They blessed her with those good genes." She responded, "These are the comments I like to READ."

Lea just gave birth to her second child.

It's up to fans whether or not they believe Jonathan about Lea's ability to read, but one thing's for sure — she sure can mother. In fact, Lea just gave birth her second child, Emery Sol Reich, which she announced on Instagram in August 2024 with a sweet and intimate family photo.