Jonathan Isaac's Family and Beliefs Play an Integral Role in the Man He Is Today

Ever since he was first selected to join the Orlando Magic back in 2017, Jonathan Isaac has been proving to basketball fans nationwide that he has what it takes to compete with the best athletes in the sport. As a starter for the team in his second season, Jonathan put up career-high averages in points, assists, blocks, and rebounds each game.

Although he is most known for his prowess on the court, what do we know about his life beyond basketball? Here's a breakdown of his relationship with his fiancée, his parents, and more.

Despite encountering a few injuries along the way, such as a posterior lateral corner injury, a medial bone contusion, and a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, Jonathan has still maintained strong numbers in the league and become an integral part of the Magic's starting lineup.

Who is Jonathan Isaac's fiancée? Is he married?

On May 3, 2021, Jonathan announced to his fans via Instagram that he and Takita Nicole Thomas were engaged to be wed. This may have come as a surprise to some fans, but given Jonathan's devout Christianity and willingness to take his relationship to the next step, it seems fitting. "Officially engaged!! Thank you in advance I give Jesus all the Glory for His love and word that has gotten me to this moment! Excited for the future!" he wrote accompanying the series of photos he posted at the time.

Not much is known about Takita outside of their relationship, but it appears that she is a Christian rapper, per the Orlando Sentinel. He and Takita co-hosted the J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Seafood Festival for Project Life on Sept. 5, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., and their devout religiousness was on display for their entire community to see. Per the outlet, Takita performed some of her Christian rap songs at the festival while Jonathan helped run other festival events.

The outlet also reported that Jonathan and Takita were scheduled to be married on Sept. 18, 2021, though it appears he has not posted about it on social media. "We are in agreement that we are a symbol of hope. We are a symbol to this community of hope," Takita told the publication on Sept. 5, adding later that, "I chose to give my life to Christ, God has stuck with me by my side ... so real, so tangible, not religion, but personal, right here with me."

Source: Instagram