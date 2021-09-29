Jonathan Isaac's Family and Beliefs Play an Integral Role in the Man He Is Today

Jonathan Isaac's Family and Beliefs Play an Integral Role in the Man He Is TodayBy Chris Barilla
Sep. 29 2021, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
Ever since he was first selected to join the Orlando Magic back in 2017, Jonathan Isaac has been proving to basketball fans nationwide that he has what it takes to compete with the best athletes in the sport. As a starter for the team in his second season, Jonathan put up career-high averages in points, assists, blocks, and rebounds each game.
Despite encountering a few injuries along the way, such as a posterior lateral corner injury, a medial bone contusion, and a torn left anterior cruciate ligament, Jonathan has still maintained strong numbers in the league and become an integral part of the Magic's starting lineup.
Although he is most known for his prowess on the court, what do we know about his life beyond basketball? Here's a breakdown of his relationship with his fiancée, his parents, and more.
Who is Jonathan Isaac's fiancée? Is he married?
On May 3, 2021, Jonathan announced to his fans via Instagram that he and Takita Nicole Thomas were engaged to be wed. This may have come as a surprise to some fans, but given Jonathan's devout Christianity and willingness to take his relationship to the next step, it seems fitting.
"Officially engaged!! Thank you in advance I give Jesus all the Glory for His love and word that has gotten me to this moment! Excited for the future!" he wrote accompanying the series of photos he posted at the time.
Not much is known about Takita outside of their relationship, but it appears that she is a Christian rapper, per the Orlando Sentinel.
He and Takita co-hosted the J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Seafood Festival for Project Life on Sept. 5, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., and their devout religiousness was on display for their entire community to see. Per the outlet, Takita performed some of her Christian rap songs at the festival while Jonathan helped run other festival events.
The outlet also reported that Jonathan and Takita were scheduled to be married on Sept. 18, 2021, though it appears he has not posted about it on social media.
"We are in agreement that we are a symbol of hope. We are a symbol to this community of hope," Takita told the publication on Sept. 5, adding later that, "I chose to give my life to Christ, God has stuck with me by my side ... so real, so tangible, not religion, but personal, right here with me."
Who are Jonathan Isaac's parents?
Throughout his professional career, Jonathan has spoken at length about the importance of his relationship with his mother, Jackie Allen. According to USA Today, Jackie moved Jonathan and his five siblings from the Bronx, N.Y., to Naples, Fla. It was in the sunshine state that Jonathan honed his skills as a basketball player, with the support of his loved ones.
Jackie was born and raised in Cayon, St.Kitts, a Caribbean island, per Times Caribbean Online. And as Jonathan has stated, she has worked in health care for a long time.
Jonathan's father, Jacob Isaac, played an important part in his life as well. The star thanked him in a Footlocker ad, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for "waking up early to go to all those far away tournaments."
Jonathan has made headlines over his comments about COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
One of the main reasons Jonathan has been in the news as of late is over his reluctance to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Per NBC Sports, Jonathan said during a recent press conference, "It is my belief that the vaccine status of every person should be their own choice and completely up to them without bullying, without being pressured or without being forced into doing so."
The star player added that he's "uncomfortable with taking the vaccine at this time," but claimed that he isn't anti-vax or anti-science.
"What it is that you do with your body when it comes to putting medicine in there should be your choice, free of the ridicule and the opinion of others," Jonathan said, mentioning that he has already had COVID-19 and says that because of the antibodies he has, the virus "is not a fear of mine."