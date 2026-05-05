Jonathan Tiersten Dies at 60 — What Happened to the ‘Sleepaway Camp’ Star? "A genuinely great guy. Gone too soon." By Alisan Duran Updated May 5 2026, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jonathantiersten

Jonathan Tiersten, best known for his role in Sleepaway Camp, has died at the age of 60. News of his death has prompted fans to search for details about his cause of death and career. The actor was a familiar face to horror fans, particularly those who followed cult films from the 1980s and beyond.

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According to TMZ, Jonathan passed away last week at his home in New Jersey. His brother, William Tiersten, confirmed the news, noting that an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

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What is Jonathan Tiersten’s cause of death?

At this time, Jonathan's cause of death has not been publicly confirmed. His brother told TMZ that the medical examiner is currently investigating.

Until officials release more information, any claims about the cause of his death remain unverified. Officials have not released additional details, and updates are expected once the investigation is complete. Jonathan's passing was first reported on May 5, 2026, and further updates may follow as more information becomes available.

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Jonathan Tiersten is best known for ‘Sleepaway Camp’

Jonathan gained recognition in 1983 when he played Ricky Thomas in the cult horror film Sleepaway Camp. His role became one of the most memorable parts of his career. The film went on to become a cult classic, gaining a dedicated fan base over the years for its unique storyline and memorable performances.

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He later returned to the franchise, appearing in Return to Sleepaway Camp and Sleepaway Camp IV: The Survivor, continuing his connection to the series. His involvement in the franchise helped maintain his connection to the horror community long after the original film’s release.

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Beyond that franchise, Jonathan appeared in several independent horror films, including The Perfect House, Terror Tales, and Time’s Up. He also remained active in the genre through festival appearances and fan conventions, where he regularly connected with audiences.

Jonathan Tiersten’s net worth and career:

While Jonathan remained a recognizable figure in the horror genre, his work was largely centered in independent productions and convention appearances. Over time, he built a steady presence within the independent horror scene, taking on roles that resonated with genre fans. His work extended beyond acting, as he remained involved in creative projects tied to horror filmmaking.

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Exact figures for his net worth have not been publicly confirmed. However, his decades-long career in film and continued presence in horror fandom contributed to his lasting popularity.

RIP Jonathan Tiersten 🖤

Met him once, incredibly kind and down to earth. Gave me a discount for my Bad Brains hoodie and talked music like we were old friends. A genuinely great guy. Gone too soon.#RIP #JonathanTiersten #SleepawayCamp pic.twitter.com/P87VqcgQ7c — Robby Rob (@RobbyRobJames) May 5, 2026