JonBenét Ramsey's Father Is Convinced One Organization Can Help Solve His Daughter's Murder "It’s kind of the latest and greatest use of technology and DNA to solve crimes." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 16 2025, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Thanks to true crime shows like The First 48, fans of the genre have come to believe that if investigators don't get a lead within two days of a murder, their chances of solving it are cut in half. Retired Los Angeles police detective John Skaggs told The New York Times that, based on his experience, that's not true. "Sometimes it takes a few days for something to develop," said Skaggs.

According to Skaggs, it really comes down to manpower. In the days or weeks following a murder, several detectives will work on the case. Eventually, it dwindles down to two or possibly one investigator. He believes that's a huge factor in cases that remain a mystery. One of the most notorious unsolved murders is the 1996 killing of JonBenét Ramsey. The 6-year-old was murdered at her Colorado home on Christmas Day. Almost 30 years later, new evidence has been collected. Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Here is the latest evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey murder.

Every year, as the anniversary of JonBenét's murder approaches, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) provides an annual update on the case. In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the case remains a top priority for his department.

"This past year, our detectives have conducted several new interviews as well as re-interviewed individuals based on tips we’ve received," wrote Redfearn. "We have also collected new evidence and tested and re-tested other pieces of evidence to generate new leads." He continued, "Techniques and technology constantly evolve. This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing." As always, Redfearn encouraged anyone with information to please come forward.

John Ramsey is impressed by Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn.

While the public has not been made aware of the new evidence collected by the BPD, one person is feeling a bit more optimistic about the investigation. JonBenét's father, John Ramsey, spoke with NewsNation about the latest information. He told the outlet that the new leadership and renewed commitment to the case are a step in the right direction.

John said things weren't very good for the past 25 or 26 years. "And now, knowing Chief (Stephen) Redfern from the outside, I’ve met with him three or four times," explained John. "I’m impressed with him. I think he’s sincere and honest." Previous detectives involved in the case had no experience investigating a murder.