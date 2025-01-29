Jordynne Grace and Her Husband Couldn’t Be More Adorable Together — Let’s Meet Him! "I just wanted to wrestle when I was a kid, but I also wanted to be a diva." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 29 2025, 9:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jordynnegrace

Most fans of wrestling would agree that the best event of the year is the Royal Rumble. It's one of the few times where you can see almost everyone in the WWE, both current and past wrestlers. The modified battle royale is pure chaos and is always filled with shocking moments and delightful surprises. Sometimes things can get emotional, like during the 2020 Royal Rumble when Edge returned. He was so touched by the reactions from the fans.

Speaking of surprise guests, in 2024 a wrestler showed up to the Women's Royal Rumble Match who was kind of pulling double duty. Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) star Jordynne Grace dropped in unexpectedly to the WWE's infamous event. It was basically a super soft launch for her possible WWE contract. She was amazing. Fun fact, Jordynne isn't the only wrestler in her immediate family. Her husband has also spent some time in the ring. Who is he? Here's what we know.

Who is Jordynne Grace's husband?

Jordynne's husband is fellow professional wrestler Jonathan Gresham, who first stepped into the ring when he was just a teenager back in 2005. His career has taken him all over the independent circuit by way of Chikara, Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Zero1, Ring of Honor, and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling which is where he met Jordynne.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2018 in a since-deleted post to X (formerly Twitter) which said, "We're officially official!" They were married in September 2020 in Red Rock, Texas, in a ceremony where Jordynne wore a pretty spectacular white jumpsuit. A few years later, Jordynne posted a very sweet message to Instagram about the couple's third anniversary. "Three years married to my best friend," she wrote. "Food, matching tattoos, and spa for us today."

Why did Jordynne Grace let her TNA contract expire?

While guesting on the Insight With Christ Van Vliet podcast, Jordynne briefly touched on the difficult decision to let her TNA contract lapse. "I’ve been at TNA for a very long time, since 2018, and I’ve never let my contract expire before," she said. "I’ve always just re-signed. I don’t know if it was just the uncertainty of not knowing what was going to happen next, or I was just scared that no one was going to want me." What changed for her was her confidence and the fact that she was ready.