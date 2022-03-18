Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz Will Be Paying for His Crimes for Decades

But while Rodriguez-Cruz was incarcerated, details surrounding his ex-wife's disappearance also began to surface. Marta Rodriguez-Cruz had been missing since May 1989 and two years later, her remains were found on the side of a highway.

But it took until 2018 for Arlington Detective Rosa Ortiz, who had taken over the cold case, to positively identify the remains as being Marta's. In November 2020, Rodriguez-Cruz pled guilty to his estranged wife's murder and was sentenced to an additional 40 years in prison.