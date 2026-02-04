Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro Has a Private Personal Life, but Is He Married? Josh D'Amaro began working for Disney in 1998. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 4 2026, 1:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@joshdamaro

After more than 15 years as The Walt Disney Company CEO, Bob Iger announced his successor as longtime Disney executive Josh D'Amaro. When Josh was named as the CEO to lead the company into its next big phase, amid plenty of speculation about Bob's succession plans, people had questions about the man in charge.

Some are curious about who Josh D'Amaro is married to and what his private life is like outside of his work for Disney. Although he began with the company in 1998 and remained in different roles, from sales at the Disneyland Resort to being named the chairman of Disney Experience, Josh has decades of Disney under his belt. But what about his private life?

Source: Mega

Who is Josh D'Amaro married to?

According to The New York Times, Josh met his wife, Susan, in high school. In fact, they were high school sweethearts who later married. But, despite some breadcrumbs of Josh's personal life being made available to the public, he seems to try to keep his family life out of the spotlight. As the Disney CEO and overseer of the corporation, that might be a little hard to maintain, though.

Realtor.com reported that Josh and his wife Susan own a home about 40 minutes away from Disneyland, and that purchase was likely intentional when Josh was given the role of Disneyland Resort president for a short time. The location of their home allows Susan and Josh to keep some of their well-preserved privacy.

Josh does have a verified Instagram account that he has kept up with over the years. However, there are no photos of his wife Susan. Instead, it appears to be dedicated to his personal and professional achievements. Could that change with his role as the CEO? It's possible. But, as it stands, the couple seems to prefer to keep their personal life private.

Why did Bob Iger leave Disney?

Before Bob named Josh as his successor and the new CEO of Disney, Bob served the corporation as its lead for quite some time. He was the CEO from 2005 until 2020, and then again from 2022 until 2026. According to Business Insider, Bob's original contract was set to expire at the end of 2026. He chose to step down early to make for an easier and more gradual transition for Josh.

The early passing of the torch means Bob would help Josh transition to the role before he left the company for good. "You can't just turn the switch off one day on something that you've been so involved with," Bob told David Muir on World News Tonight on ABC News. "But I'm just looking forward to quieter moments and quieter days and a little bit more, I don't know, room in my life."