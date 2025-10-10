Distractify
Home > Human Interest

Fortress CEO Josh Pack Dead at the Age of 51 — One of Finance's "Most Influential Voices"

Fortress Investment Group manages $53 billion in assets.

By

Published Oct. 10 2025, 4:34 p.m. ET

Fortress CEO Josh Pack's Cause of Death — Details
Source: YouTube / @Bloomberg Television

In many ways, 2025 has come full circle again back to a time when rich business owners were celebrities, and everyone who was anyone recognized their face. Billionaire and millionaire CEOs are celebrities once again, and hold significant sway over our culture and politics.

Fortress Investment Group, one of the finance world's most influential asset managers, has just lost one of its own celebrities.

Article continues below advertisement

Co-CEO Josh Pack died at the age of 51, leaving Fortress and his business legacy behind. Here's what we know about his cause of death, his net worth as a CEO, and the sort of private life Josh led when away from the hustle and bustle of Wall Street.

Tim Sloan and Josh Pack
Source: YouTube / @Bloomberg Television

(L) Tim Sloan, Vice Chair, and (R) Josh Pack, CEO, of Fortress Investment Group

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Fortress CEO Josh Pack's cause of death.

The announcement of Josh's death came from the company that he poured his heart and soul into. Fortress announced his passing, after 23 years the company, on Oct. 10, 2025.

In a memorial page for the Co-CEO, Fortress wrote, "For over 27 years, Mr. Pack has been an active investor in alternative assets through multiple credit cycles."

Prior to his passing, Josh co-CEO'd Fortress alongside Drew McKnight, their close working partnership steering the company through the turbulent years.

However, Drew addressed board members with the stunning news that Josh had died, and he would be joined in his role of co-CEO by Jack Neumark, per Mint.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: YouTube / @Bloomberg Television

In a statement shared with the outlet, Drew said, "While we have a giant hole in our hearts for Josh that will never be filled, we also have a team and a culture that Josh helped shape and cultivate."

So far, there has been no press release or news as to the cause of Josh's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Josh Pack's family life and net worth.

While Josh's net worth is hard to pinpoint, we do know that Fortress Investment Group manages an eye-popping $53 billion in assets, so he likely left a hefty net worth behind.

He was a "devoted father and husband," according to Fortress's announcement of his passing, leaving behind a wife and four children, who stayed out of the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh was considered one of the movers and shakers in the world of finance, so his death will leave impacts that will be felt for years to come. Yet, Jack has shared of the Fortress team's ability to adapt, “The ability of our team to adapt over the past 10 days is exactly what we would expect after working together for decades. And that’s part of what we learned from Josh" (via Mint).

Prior to joining Fortress, Josh was an executive at Wells Fargo. There, he worked with Ike Suri, Chairman and CEO of finance tech company FundingShield.

Ike mused on Josh's passing that he was "always a man full of great ideas, very collaborative, very humble. People looked up to him, and that’s a very sad thing to see him go this soon.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Jeff Bezos's Political Views Seem to Be Driven Chiefly By His Business Interests

Jack Dorsey Left Twitter to Become a Block Head — He Wanted to Put His Company First

Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Was Attacked on the Street — With a Pie in the Face

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.