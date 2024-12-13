Enron CEO Connor Gaydos Was Attacked on the Street — With a Pie in the Face Connor Gaydos and his company purchased the Enron name in 2020. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 13 2024, 7:50 a.m. ET Source: Enron

After UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down on the street in New York City, some wondered if other high ranking CEO executives would be targeted next. And, while that's not exactly what happened with Enron CEO Connor Gaydos when he was pied in the face, it certainly made people stop and pause. But what happened exactly and why did someone hit Gaydos in the face with a pie?

And besides that, is Gaydos's acquisition of Enron actually legitimate? He was not with the company during its 2007 downfall. To be fair, Gaydos wasn't even an adult at that time. But when he purchased the company in 2020 and promised an Enron summit in 2025 to revive the company, the seemingly satirical announcement about revamping the company became much more realistic. At least, at first.

The Enron CEO Connor Gaydos was pied in the face.

In a video that is making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Gaydos is seen leaving his car in front of a building in New York City. As photographers call his name to get his attention and take his picture, he flashes a smile. And then, as Gaydos passes by a column, someone comes around the corner and smashes a pie into his face. You can hear someone shouting out expletives, though it's not clear if it's Gaydos or one of the photographers.

The pie assault comes less than two weeks after Thompson was shot in front of a hotel in New York City. The week after, suspect Luigi Mangione was taken into custody. Gaydos's pie in the face is a much less serious offense, but as the CEO of Enron who promised to revive the defunct financial company, Gaydos is the subject of scrutiny from former Enron employees and even those who never worked for the company before its 2007 collapse.

However, it could all be one big stunt meant to show commentary on corporate America. Some believe that Gaydos being pied was all part of the joke that many seem to still think is tied to his alleged revamping of Enron. Which, by the way, isn't taken seriously either. "It's a setup he's trolling," one user posted on X.

Someone else pointed out, "Guys, Enron is not a real company, it's a scammer crypto mill that licensed the name for attention. They don't have [a] "ceo" and [whatever] video they have going around is absolutely a publicity stunt." The incident also very closely resembles the time Bill Gates was pied in the pace on the street in 1998. Although Gaydos was indeed pied, many believe that it's one big setup, as many also believe about Enron making its faux comeback.

Is Enron's comeback real?

Because many believe that Enron's new CEO getting pied isn't real, they also believe that the alleged comeback of the company is also fake. It was purchased by The College Company, which is co-owned by Gaydos, in 2020. When a post on X on Enron's account popped up to let followers know it's back, many believed it to be fake.