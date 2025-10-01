'So You Think You Can Dance' Star Joshua Allen Died at 36 — What Is the Cause of Death? Joshua is the Season 4 Winner of 'SYTYCD.' By Niko Mann Published Oct. 1 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @officialjoshuaallen

Fans of the dance competition show So You Think You Can Dance are mourning the loss of Joshua Allen, and they are wondering what the cause of death was for the 36-year-old. Joshua is the Season 4 winner of the Fox show.

According to TMZ, Joshua died on Sept. 30, 2025, and his death at such an early age has shocked the dance community. His friend and fellow dancer Emmanuel Hurd told the outlet that he is shocked by Joshua's death. He also recalled the dancer as being "a very honest, real person." "He didn't always do things the way that everybody thought he should," he said. "But that's why he was a winner." Joshua's family confirmed his death and asked for "privacy and prayers" at this sad time.

Source: Instagram / @officialjoshuaallen

What is 'SYTYCD' Season 4 winner Joshua Allen's cause of death?

The cause of Joshua Allen's death was not immediately made public by his family. The Season 4 winner of the dance competition show was on SYTYD during the same season as the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was the Season 4 runner-up. Stephen died by suicide in 2022.

Joshua told Entertainment Weekly that he and Stephen became close while starring on the show. "We were really happy for each other," he recalled. "We were two of the closest people there." Joshua shared a moving tribute to his friend on Instagram following his death.

"To my brother," he began. "It’s hard for me to even write this message without breaking down. Devastated would be an understatement. I’ve been trying to find the right words for days now, and nothing seems to fit right in order to express the pain of losing you! NO WORDS will ever be enough to explain the LOVE I have for you, Stephen."

He went on to describe the two meeting at an audition and bonding over being "nervous but hungry." He also said he would miss his laugh, jokes, and good advice.

"You’ve inspired me from day one as well as so many others around the world," he added. "I’ll always carry you wherever I go and in whatever I do, cherish our memories, the bond we built together." "This isn’t goodbye, more so I’ll see you later," he concluded. "IV’s UP… IVREAL IVEVER!!!!!!!!! STEPHEN 'TWitch' BOSS."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Joshua had dreams of becoming a model and a recording artist. "Well, I do want to be a recording artist," he said when asked if he would pursue working in TV. "I want to choreograph and hopefully own my own studio and company. As my ultimate goal, I want to own my own record label and be a producer, things like that. But I also want to model."

