FIRST LOOK: 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 18 Unveils an All-New Format (EXCLUSIVE) In the exclusive key art for Season 18 of 'So You Think You Can Dance,' we learn that things are going to be different this time around. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 5 2024, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Get your groove on and swap that swivel chair for some serious dance action because So You Think You Can Dance is shimmying its way back into your living room! Hosted by Cat Deeley, Season 18 of this Fox sensation is strutting back onto your TV screens on Monday, March 4, and it's bringing an all-new format with it.

In the official key art obtained exclusively by Distractify, we get the lowdown on just how this season is shaking things up. From the fresh judging panel to the new and exciting dance challenges, Season 18 of SYTYCD is gearing up to be a dance extravaganza like never before! Keep reading to snag all the deets on the upcoming season.

Source: Fox 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 18 official key art.

Season 18 of 'SYTYCD' introduces an all-new format.

For its 18th season, this smash-hit reality competition is shaking things up big time! They're introducing a brand-new format, and the judges — featuring the likes of Allison Holker, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and JoJo Siwa— are stepping up to mentor dancers from every corner of the country.

These dancers are more ready to show off their skills in an eclectic mix of dance styles, from contemporary to tap to hip-hop and beyond. And guess what? The multi-talented SYTYCD All-Star Comfort Fedoke is hopping on board the judging panel for the audition rounds!

In the official press release, Fox announced that Season 18 of SYTYCD will be injecting the long-running hit show with a brand-new format that mirrors "the authentic experience of building a successful career in dance, as so many So You Think You Can Dance alums have."

Each week, the contestants will dive headfirst into all-new intense "dance challenges that will give them a real taste of the career, from performing in a music video or a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe on stage with a Broadway performer." And when the dust settles, it's in the hands of our esteemed judges to determine their fate.