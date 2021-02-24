In 2003, Melissa Catalan Watched Her Dad Get Arrested for a Crime He Didn't Commit

"It was like any other day, but ... as soon as I opened the door I was completely surrounded by S.W.A.T. style ... My daughter, she looks up and she says ...'Dad!'" Juan explains in the trailer of Long Shot.

As Juan reveals, he didn't know how to explain to his daughter what was taking place. For a while, it was uncertain when he would be able to see her next — as the prospect of serving a prison sentence for a crime he didn't commit felt real at the time.